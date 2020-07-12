Sunday, July 12, 2020
Updated:

Sachin Pilot quitting Congress? Kapil Sibal ‘worried’ for Congress, tweets about ‘horses leaving stables’

Sibal's tweet comes at a time when there are rumours that Pilot may quit the party just the way another senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress earlier this year leading to collapse of Madhya Pradesh government.

OpIndia Staff

Speculations are rife that Sachin Pilot may quit Congress leaving to collapse of Rajasthan govt
Political crisis in Rajasthan seems have deepened as senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to express his concern for the grand old party.

Kapil Sibal said that he is ‘worried’ for Congress. “Will we wake p only after the horses have bolted from our stables?” he tweeted hinting that senior Congress leaders may be quitting the party soon pushing the future of Congress into an even darker abyss. Sibal, however, wasn’t quite clear whether it was an introspective tweet or ‘we’ who are still sleeping in Congress are other leaders who take decisions.

Sibal’s tweet comes at a time when there are rumours that Pilot may quit the party just the way another senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress earlier this year leading to collapse of Madhya Pradesh government. Scindia quit Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year.

In late last night development, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot along with about 25 of his supporting Congress and independent MLAs came to Delhi. Soon, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held late night meetings with his supporting MLAs at his residence. Meanwhile, Gehlot has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading and trying to topple his government. Pilot has now sought time to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

