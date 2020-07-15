On Wednesday, the Reliance Industries Limited announced the launch of Jio Glass – the mixed reality headset that allows three-dimensional interactions and to watch holographic content.

According to the reports, the new tech-gadget is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D views, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features.

Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, the board directors of Reliance Jio, tried the holographic video call during the session on Wednesday where the 3D image of Akash Ambani chatted with her sister in 2D format.

Reportedly, the Jio Glass, which is designed by Jio Platforms’ Tesseract subsidiary, weighs just 75gms and comes with personalized audio. The company will provide a simple cable that can be attached to the smartphone in order to access different use case scenarios to access content on a particular device.

According to Reliance Industries, Jio Glass will get support from 25 apps for now. The Glass can be used for educational purposes using holographic content. Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms.

The glasses reportedly come with support for spatial and directional XR sound system that runs all audio formats without any wired attachments. The headset also has a high-resolution display, and there are vents in the frame for heat dissipation.

With Jio Glass, the users can easily make calls through voice commands like “Hello Jio, please call XXX and YYYY.”

Google invests in Reliance Jio, to co-develop affordable smartphone techs

Earlier in the day, Reliance Industries had announced that Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc had invested Rs 33,737 crore to obtain a stake of 7.7% in Reliance Jio.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani confirming Google’s investment during the 43rd AGM had said that Google and Jio are partnering to launch a new Android-based operating system which will be used to build affordable smartphones. He also informed that Jio has developed 5G technology independently, and is ready for deployment after the spectrum for the same is allotted by the govt.

It is pertinent to note that Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries has raised over $20.6 billion in the past four months from 13 investors by selling about 33% stake in the firm.