Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Home News Reports Reliance Jio launches ‘Jio Glass’ - a mixed reality headset for 3D interactions: Read...
News Reports
Updated:

Reliance Jio launches ‘Jio Glass’ – a mixed reality headset for 3D interactions: Read details

The new tech-gadget is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D views, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jio Glass/ Image Source: Deccan Herald
10

On Wednesday, the Reliance Industries Limited announced the launch of Jio Glass – the mixed reality headset that allows three-dimensional interactions and to watch holographic content.

According to the reports, the new tech-gadget is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D views, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features.

Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, the board directors of Reliance Jio, tried the holographic video call during the session on Wednesday where the 3D image of Akash Ambani chatted with her sister in 2D format.

Reportedly, the Jio Glass, which is designed by Jio Platforms’ Tesseract subsidiary, weighs just 75gms and comes with personalized audio. The company will provide a simple cable that can be attached to the smartphone in order to access different use case scenarios to access content on a particular device.

According to Reliance Industries, Jio Glass will get support from 25 apps for now. The Glass can be used for educational purposes using holographic content. Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms.

The glasses reportedly come with support for spatial and directional XR sound system that runs all audio formats without any wired attachments. The headset also has a high-resolution display, and there are vents in the frame for heat dissipation.

With Jio Glass, the users can easily make calls through voice commands like “Hello Jio, please call XXX and YYYY.” 

Google invests in Reliance Jio, to co-develop affordable smartphone techs

Earlier in the day, Reliance Industries had announced that Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc had invested Rs 33,737 crore to obtain a stake of 7.7% in Reliance Jio.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani confirming Google’s investment during the 43rd AGM had said that Google and Jio are partnering to launch a new Android-based operating system which will be used to build affordable smartphones. He also informed that Jio has developed 5G technology independently, and is ready for deployment after the spectrum for the same is allotted by the govt.

It is pertinent to note that Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries has raised over $20.6 billion in the past four months from 13 investors by selling about 33% stake in the firm.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Uddhav Thackeray opposes gauge conversion of railway line that goes through reserve forest, proposes alternate route that require more virgin forest land

OpIndia Staff -
Uddahv Thackeray has proposed alternate route for railway line through forest that will require acquisition of more forest land
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tells NSUI workers that leaders leaving Congress opens door for more young leaders

OpIndia Staff -
It is speculated that Rahul Gandhi took a dig on Sachin Pilot who has been rebelling against Congress and has been very vocal about his disappointment with the party leadership.
Read more

‘Cows are our sisters and deserve protection’: PETA India says after netizens outrage over its Raksha Bandhan campaign

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PETA India clarified that their Raksha Bandhan campaign in Ahmedabad featuring a cow urging people to give up leather for Rakhi drew ire that cows, too, deserve protection.

Nepal in damage control mode after PM Oli’s controversial statement on Ram and Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Nepal has issued an official statement as clarification to PM Oli's controversial statement on Ram and Ayodhya

The comedy of apologies: When the ones mocking Savarkar for mercy petition to British apologise to ‘secular goons’

Opinions Shashank Bharadwaj -
As their old acts began to resurface on the internet, the 'comedians', who have been hailed as the champions of free-speech and often 'speaks truth to power', were soon hit with the reality and decided to run away from social media platforms as they deactivated their profiles.

Watch: Bull refuses to be parted from cow, reunited after video of him chasing the vehicle cow was being transported in goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The bull was finally reunited with the cow after the heartwarming video of affection between the two bovines went viral on the Internet

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
Entertainment

At least 7 stand-up comedians deactivate or protect their Twitter accounts after netizens dredge up deplorable old tweets and videos

OpIndia Staff -
Unnerved by the possibility that they might be entrapped in a legal dispute, comedians deactivate/protect their Twitter account after users highlighted their reprehensible old tweets insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Reliance Jio launches ‘Jio Glass’ – a mixed reality headset for 3D interactions: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Industries Limited announced the launch of Jio Glass - the mixed reality headset that allows three-dimensional interactions
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Christian Padre Robin Vadakkumchery, convicted with 20 years of imprisonment for rape of a minor girl, files petition to marry the victim

OpIndia Staff -
Christian Padre Robin Vadakkumchery and his minor rape victim files joint petition for marriage with Kerala High Court
Read more
News Reports

Uddhav Thackeray opposes gauge conversion of railway line that goes through reserve forest, proposes alternate route that require more virgin forest land

OpIndia Staff -
Uddahv Thackeray has proposed alternate route for railway line through forest that will require acquisition of more forest land
Read more
News Reports

It is our duty, our dharma, our seva to the nation: Nita Ambani speaks about Reliance Foundation’s contribution to help tackle the COVID crisis

OpIndia Staff -
In her first ever Reliance AGM address, Nita Ambani spoke about the Reliance Foundation's contributions to the fight against COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Men’s grooming product brand Qraa Men removes ad campaign after social media outrage for objectifying women

OpIndia Staff -
Men grooming product brand Qraa Men attracted sharp criticism for objectifying women in latest ad campaign
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tells NSUI workers that leaders leaving Congress opens door for more young leaders

OpIndia Staff -
It is speculated that Rahul Gandhi took a dig on Sachin Pilot who has been rebelling against Congress and has been very vocal about his disappointment with the party leadership.
Read more
News Reports

He had brought other women to the house when I was in hospital: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Anjana Pandey accuses him of infidelity

OpIndia Staff -
Aaliya, who had said that she has gone back to her maiden name Anjana Kishore Pandey, has stated that the actor had relationships with multiple women and had brought women over when she was in hospital for delivery.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Fake message circulating on social media alleges hidden agenda behind Amitabh Bachchan’s hospitalisation at Nanavati Hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Fake message claims that Amitabh Bachchan has mini-ICU at his home and he is director of company that owns Nanavati Hospital
Read more
News Reports

‘Cows are our sisters and deserve protection’: PETA India says after netizens outrage over its Raksha Bandhan campaign

OpIndia Staff -
PETA India clarified that their Raksha Bandhan campaign in Ahmedabad featuring a cow urging people to give up leather for Rakhi drew ire that cows, too, deserve protection.
Read more
News Reports

Tech-giant Google to invest 4.5 billion USD in Reliance Jio, to jointly develop operating system for affordable, entry-level 4G/5G smartphones

OpIndia Staff -
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of RIL on Wednesday confirmed that Google will invest over Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms taking the string of investments well over Rs 1,52,000 crore.
Read more

Connect with us

235,952FansLike
407,609FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com