Controversial radio jockey Sayema sparked another storm on Twitter after she chose to play the victim card over people’s opposition to animal slaughter during Bakr-Eid. Sayema insinuated that opposing the slaughter of animals during the Islamic festival is tantamount to not allowing Muslims to celebrate the festival ‘peacefully’.

She said on microblogging site Twitter, “It’s shameful that you don’t let a community celebrate a festival in peace, with joy and happiness!” It is unclear who exactly she meant by ‘you’.

The controversial tweet by RJ Sayema

Amusingly enough, RJ Sayema is not someone who awards the same courtesy to other communities herself. She is known to make negative comments during Hindu festivals intended specifically to dampen the festive mood during those festivals. Very obviously, she does not practice what she preaches and people on social media were quick to pounce on that.

One festival that Sayema has attacked often enough is Diwali and the bursting of crackers during the festival. And screenshots of her tweets speaking out against the festival went viral on social media following her Bakr-Eid tweet.

YOU ARE NOT A JOKER SAYEMA,

YOU ARE THE ENTIRE CIRCUS.



Hypocrisy Much? https://t.co/63CXuUORoO pic.twitter.com/guvfeSxDKe — Ana (@MiishNottyAna) July 27, 2020

Diwali Holi pr q gyan deti h firr 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/TXMrwysiw2 — badcaptain.14 (@AshiqueDiljala) July 27, 2020

A joke that has been doing the rounds says, “Hypocrisy ki bhi Sayema hoti hai!”

Hypocrisy ki bhi Sayema hoti hai ! pic.twitter.com/LsBgjV9f9J — SuperStar 16-Bihar Regiment 🇮🇳 (@NagpurKaRajini) July 26, 2020

People on social media also reminded her that the whole charade about not letting her community ‘celebrate a festival in peace’ falls flat on its face because of the extensive campaign that is launched ahead of every Hindu festival. Sayema herself has been at the forefront of such campaigns often.

I don’t get the outrage around ritual animal culling if it is meant for consumption.

But let us not get into the ‘celebrating festivals in peace’ aspect.

Cracker less Diwali, water less Holiday, leather less Raksha Bandhan, Agency less Karwachauth and it goes on and on and on! https://t.co/xmqgpsLTU7 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) July 26, 2020

Lol! She and her ilk will be back with cracker less diwali tweets soon. Only one community needs to be lectured about how they should celebrate their festivals. https://t.co/yUN7f824xG — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) July 26, 2020

Quite clearly, RJ Sayema is an individual who frequently attempts to dampen the festive spirit of other communities but wants everyone to remain silent on the open, and often illegal slaughter of animals during Bakr-Eid. The Radio Mirchi jockey’s communal, anti-Hindu mindset is well documented.

During the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, RJ Sayema had incited a mob to gather outside the Police headquarters in Delhi. She had also mounted a resolute defence for the atrocious indefensible conduct of the Tablighi Jamaat while spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus.