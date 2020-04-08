Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Home News Reports Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema defends malevolent Tablighi Jamaat members; claims all TV news about...
News ReportsSocial Media

Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema defends malevolent Tablighi Jamaat members; claims all TV news about them fake

As per RJ Sayema, all the news about the unseemly and criminal tendencies exhibited by Tablighi Jamaat members are fake and they are paragons of virtue who can never commit anything wrong, much less exhibit malicious intentions

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
RJ Sayema brazenly defends delinquent Tablighi Jamaat members by claiming TV news incriminating them is fake
RJ Sayema(Source: YouTube)
215

While the country is staggering under the surging number of coronavirus cases, a large number of which can be attributed to the errant Tablighi Jamaat members who congregated in Nizamuddin Markaz amidst the nationwide lockdown, there are some prominent individuals who have taken up the cudgel to be Jamaat apologists and perversely defend their wrongdoings. Radio Mirch RJ Sayema is one of those individuals who has rallied behind the Jamaat miscreants and whitewashed their misdeeds as fake news.

Quoting a tweet posted by Shekhar Gupta, another prominent individual who is accused of glossing over Tablighi Jamaat’s spiteful conduct through his online portal- The Print, Sayema initially attempted to extenuate the malevolent behaviour exhibited by Tablighi Jamaat members as just a “mistake” and that they had no malignant intents. She further added that those who are doing politics over this ‘mistake’ are far worse than the virus itself.

However, one of the mindful Twitter users attempted to shatter Sayema’s delusions by making her aware of the unfortunate realities associated with the Tablighi Jamaat members. Sanjay, the Twitter user, highlighted how members of Tablighi Jamaat spat on the road when they were being transported to quarantine facilities, spat on doctors, nurses and attendants, roamed around naked in quarantine centres and made lewd remarks for the nurses.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

But Sayema, having already iron-willed herself to exonerate the Tablighi Jamaat members, discarded the concerns raised by Sanjay and instead went on a platitudinous rant against him, claiming that whatever he has shared is fake and that he needs to purge the hatred inside him.

Sanjay then, however, in vain, tried to reason with a seemingly obstinate Sayema that arguments cannot persist if every uncomfortable fact broadcasted on TV is dismissed as fake news.

To this, RJ Sayema responded by declaring that TV is full of fake news. She also hailed habitual fake-news peddler Alt News and shared a preposterous fact-check by them about a Muslim vegetable vendor who was found applying saliva on the vegetables. Instead of fact-checking the incident, Alt News fact-checked whether the incident was from February or March. For Alt News, fact-check as to when and where the incident happened held more importance than the unscrupulous act committed by the man. If a Muslim is seen committing a depraved act in a video, the emphasis is placed on fact-checking extraneous minutiae such as if it’s from January or March.

As per RJ Sayema, all the news about the unseemly and criminal tendencies exhibited by Tablighi Jamaat members, who flagrantly violated the lockdown instructions and organised a congregation which has turned out to be the latest coronavirus hotspot in India, are fake and that Tablighi Jamaat members are paragons of virtue who can never commit anything wrong, much less exhibit malicious intentions. By shielding the unruly and patently criminal Tablighi Jamaat members, RJ Sayema is not only casting aspersions on the assertions made by healthcare workers about Tablighi Jamaat members’ despicable conduct but she is also insulting the medical professionals who are putting their lives at risk to help the country’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstablighi corona, muslims spread coronavirus, jamaatis virus, muslim virus

Latest News

News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammad commander killed in encounter with CRPF

Ruchika Chaubey -
Sajad Nawab Dar, a Commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad, killed in encounter with CRPF in Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema defends malevolent Tablighi Jamaat members; claims all TV news about them fake

OpIndia Staff -
RJ Sayema brazenly defends the malafide actions of Tablighi Jamaat members claiming that incriminating news about them on TV is all fake
Read more
News Reports

Watch: A heartbeaking video of a three-year-old daughter crying to be with her mother in quarantine, serving as a nurse in Belgavi

OpIndia Staff -
Nurse Sugandha had not gone home for 11 days as she is in quarantine for 14 days and her daughter went to bed crying almost every night.
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin railway station employee tests positive of coronavirus, 15 health workers including doctors of Railway hospital got infected

OpIndia Staff -
15 people including doctors and nurses have been kept in isolation after they came in contact with a Coronavirus positive person
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police trace Nizamuddin Markaz Chief Maulana Saad, will be interrogated after completion of the quarantine period

OpIndia Staff -
Markaz chief Maulana Saad has has put himself under self-quarantine and he will be interrogated after the completion of quarantine period
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis’ piece of sh*t: Attendees defecate in corridor at quarantine centre, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
After reports of molesting nurses and spitting on hospital staff, two Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Elderly woman killed by neighbours after fight over switching off lights on 5 April, Sulaiman, Khalil and others absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The families had fought when Surendra Mandal, the deceased woman's son had asked his neighbours to switch off the lights for PM Modi's 9baje9minutes call.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,022FansLike
276,661FollowersFollow
214,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com