The Supreme Court on the 30th July junked a PIL that was filed demanding a CBI inquiry into the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bench hearing the PIL, led by the Chief Justice of India said, “Let police do its job” It has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or a bad person. It is also about jurisdiction. Go to Bombay HC if you have anything concrete to show”.

The Bench led by CJI asked the petitioners to go to the Bombay High Court if they had anything concrete to show. It also said that the person being ‘good or bad’ is not of consequence in the matter. The matter pertains to jurisdiction and the police should be allowed to do their job.

On Wednesday, after the demands for a CBI probe into the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput grew louder, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“As Home Minister, I want to say that Mumbai Police is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. There is no question of transferring the case to the CBI,” Mr Deshmukh said.

Sushant Singh’s death

On 14th July, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his house. A lot of questions were raised over his death, and police had to initiate an investigation. They have interrogated more than 40 people till date including Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand, Rhea Chakraborty and many others. Sushant’s death has opened up a can of worms, where many dirty secrets of the glamour industry seem to be unravelling slowly.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, people have raised voice against ‘film mafia’ and nepotism in the industry. Sonu Nigam, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Shorey and many others have come forward to support the narrative against nepotism.