The Panruti Police in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu have arrested three persons, including the son of former bank employees, for cheating customers by running a fake branch of the State Bank of India in the locality.

According to the reports, the 19-year-old Kamal Babu, whose mother retired as a bank employee, ran a fake branch from a room in Panruti. 42-year-old Kumar and 52-year-old Manickam helped him in printing fake SBI pay slips and seals. The 19-year-old is accused to be the mastermind behind the move, decided to set up the fake branch after he failed to get a bank job.

The other accused ran a printing press where all documents relating to the bank were reportedly printed. The third accused was involved in making rubber stamps.

Accused was frustrated for not landing bank job

Kamal Babu, who is the son of former SBI employees had applied for his father’s post after he passed away about a decade ago. He got frustrated after his application was delayed and hence decided to open a bank by himself. The accused was visiting the bank for several years at an early age and had knowledge with its daily operations.

The SBI Panruti branch manager lodged a complaint as he found out regarding the functioning’ of a fake North Bazaar branch of SBI in teenager’s house. One of the customers had shown the receipt he had acquired from the duplicate branch, leading the manager to visit the fake branch, who found a similar set up just like bank branch with all the necessary items.

They immediately lodged a complaint with the Panruti police following which all the three accused were arrested under sections 473, 469, 484, 109 of the Indian Penal Code.