Sunday, July 12, 2020
Home News Reports Frustrated at not getting a bank job, teenager sets up his own fake SBI...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Frustrated at not getting a bank job, teenager sets up his own fake SBI branch in Tamil Nadu, three arrested

Kamal Babu, who is the son of former SBI employees had applied for his father's post after he passed away about a decade ago. He got frustrated after his application was delayed and hence decided to open a bank by himself.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Three arrested for fake SBI branch/ Image Source: Indian Express
12

The Panruti Police in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu have arrested three persons, including the son of former bank employees, for cheating customers by running a fake branch of the State Bank of India in the locality.

According to the reports, the 19-year-old Kamal Babu, whose mother retired as a bank employee, ran a fake branch from a room in Panruti. 42-year-old Kumar and 52-year-old Manickam helped him in printing fake SBI pay slips and seals. The 19-year-old is accused to be the mastermind behind the move, decided to set up the fake branch after he failed to get a bank job.

The other accused ran a printing press where all documents relating to the bank were reportedly printed. The third accused was involved in making rubber stamps. 

Accused was frustrated for not landing bank job

Kamal Babu, who is the son of former SBI employees had applied for his father’s post after he passed away about a decade ago. He got frustrated after his application was delayed and hence decided to open a bank by himself. The accused was visiting the bank for several years at an early age and had knowledge with its daily operations. 

The SBI Panruti branch manager lodged a complaint as he found out regarding the functioning’ of a fake North Bazaar branch of SBI in teenager’s house. One of the customers had shown the receipt he had acquired from the duplicate branch, leading the manager to visit the fake branch, who found a similar set up just like bank branch with all the necessary items. 

They immediately lodged a complaint with the Panruti police following which all the three accused were arrested under sections 473, 469, 484, 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscuddalore fake SBI branch, fake sbi branch, sbi fraud

Trending now

News Reports

Frustrated at not getting a bank job, teenager sets up his own fake SBI branch in Tamil Nadu, three arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The Panruti Police in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu have arrested three persons, including the son of former bank employees, for cheating customers by running a fake branch of the State Bank of India in the locality.
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more

Telangana: Man takes dead body of his coronavirus positive relative to graveyard in auto rickshaw, flouts safety norms

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the image that has now gone viral, neither the relative of the deceased nor the driver of autorickshaw can be seen wearing any protective gear.

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots

When Ganesha and Nandi had a one-on-one on Twitter: A fight no one wants to stop

Social Media Anurag -
Gauprem and Gannuuprem, two Twitter handles are having a banter that everyone is watching with a tub of popcorn!

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Frustrated at not getting a bank job, teenager sets up his own fake SBI branch in Tamil Nadu, three arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The Panruti Police in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu have arrested three persons, including the son of former bank employees, for cheating customers by running a fake branch of the State Bank of India in the locality.
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Man takes dead body of his coronavirus positive relative to graveyard in auto rickshaw, flouts safety norms

OpIndia Staff -
In the image that has now gone viral, neither the relative of the deceased nor the driver of autorickshaw can be seen wearing any protective gear.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus, admitted at Mumbai hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shifted to Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus
Read more
Entertainment

After claiming BJP supporters were trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena supporters, comedian Agrima Joshua apologises to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and...

OpIndia Staff -
Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua found herself in a lot of bother after a video clip of one of her performances went viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe the crimes and rise of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, his links with police

OpIndia Staff -
SIT formed by UP govt to probe the crimes committed by slain gangster Vikas Dubey, and the connivance of police with him
Read more
News Reports

Riot convicted Hardik Patel appointed as Working President of Gujarat Congress by Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Hardik Patel, who was convicted of rioting during 2015 Patidar agitation, appointed as Working President of Gujarat Congress
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more

Connect with us

235,691FansLike
404,178FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com