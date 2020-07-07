The leftist propaganda website, ‘The Wire’, has once again in its article titled: “COVID-19 Lockdown Lessons and the Need to Reconsider Draft New Education Policy”, claimed that the National Commission for Protection of Children Rights (NCPCR), which is the primary monitoring agency of the RTE Act 2009, has seen a huge swell in the number of complaints it has received post-Coronavirus-lockdown.

The article published by The Wire on June 10, 2020

Conjecturing that the Coronavirus-pandemic had magnified educational equalities in the country like never before, the article claimed that the National Commission for Protection of Children Rights has said that it has seen an 8-fold rise in the complaints post lockdown. “In the previous year, the NCPCR addressed around 5,000 complaints; post-outbreak (beginning March 2020), this has increased about 8-fold”, read the article, insinuating that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a critical impact on children’s education, particularly of those from marginalised sections.

The Wire’s article claiming thet NCPCR has seen a 8-fold surge in the number of complaints post lockdown

This claim made by the news portal was immediately fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which said that the National Commission for Protection of Children Rights (NCPCR) has categorically denied the 8-folds increase in the complaint. It said that NCPCR has denied the wrong information being circulated and warned people against misleading reports quoting incorrect facts.

PIB’s fact-check was also endorsed by the National Commission for Protection of Children Rights, which retweeted PIB’s tweet.

PIB’s tweet retweeted by NCPCR calling out The Wire

This is, however, not the first time, the leftist media portal has made such baseless and unsubstantiated claims to project the government in poor light. In fact, the leftist media portal has recently been trying to milk the coronavirus pandemic to cast aspersions on Modi government.

The Wire has peddled fake news with impunity

At the beginning of the month, ‘The Wire’ had maliciously misrepresented facts to project the India Railways in poor light and to propel its agenda it went on to claim that 3 out of 4 ‘fact-checks’ by PIB were ‘unsubstantiated’. To prove the government in a bad light, the website essentially claimed that the country saw an unprecedented crisis with migrant workers from different states wanting to go back home amidst the pandemic. It insinuated that PIB had lied about the cause of death of migrant workers and that they indeed did die due to starvation.

Last month, too in a similar attempt to deride the Modi government, The Wire blatantly lied about the ventilators which were received in a donation by Gujarat government. It alleged that the firm from which the Modi government procured the ventilators had close ties to the BJP leaders and insinuated that the payment of which might have been made by the PM Cares fund. A claim, which was once again fact-checked by PIB, which did not miss on calling out the lie and deceit peddled by The Wire ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh.

Well lying and maliciously peddling false claims is a talent which this leftist media house has flaunted in abundance. We have reported many incidences in the past where ‘The Wire’ has been caught several times peddling the most outlandish lies with impunity.