Journalists with The Wire and The Hindu indulge in brazen Hinduphobia, cast aspersions over Lord Hanuman’s sexual orientation

It appears that the only prerequisite to having gainful employment with the notorious leftist websites such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Hindu’ is to harbour and manifest Hinduphobic views. Since a long-time now, anti-Hindu tendencies have been a hallmark of writers and journalists associated with these leftist rags.

Recently, a journalist named Suprakash Majumdar from ‘The Wire’ made an acutely Hinduphobic comment on Twitter, slandering Lord Hanuman, the esteemed devotee of Lord Ram. Majumdar, in his tweet, alleged that Lord Hanuman had a “gay crush” on Lord Rama.

“I think Hanuman had a gay crush on Ram. What do you guys think?” Majumdar asked on Twitter.

A journalist from ‘The Hindu’, Suchitra, responded to the tweet by mocking Hindus and Hinduism, sardonically claiming that Hindus will now lay claim to being the most modern and tolerant religion and sarcastically advised Majumdar to not provide ammunition to the Hindus with such suppositions.

Source: Twitter

“Hindus will come and declare themselves the most modern and tolerant religion now. Don’t give them ammo,” Suchitra, who had previously worked for Congress mouthpiece National Herald, said in response to Majumdar’s vile tweet defaming Lord Hanuman.

Soon after users on the microblogging website picked up the Hinduphobic conversation defaming Lord Hanuman, they registered their protest against the two journalists for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and demanded action against them. Spooked by the public umbrage at their patently anti-Hindu comments, Suprakash Majumdar appears to have deactivated his account.

Twitter account of Suprakash Majumdar

On the other hand, ‘The Hindu’ journalist Suchitra has protected her account, possibly fearing that Twitter users might dredge up her old tweets insulting Hinduism and Hindu Gods. The Twitter bio of Suchitra says she had worked with media organisations such as Quint, The Citizen, The Caravan, Congress mouthpiece–National Herald, many of which have been accused of blatantly publishing anti-Hindu content.

Twitter profile of Suchitra

It has been catnip for journalists working for left-leaning organisations such as ‘The Wire’ to brazenly peddle Hinduphobic views under the pretext of having the right to expression as enshrined in the constitution of India. However, over time, all pretences of nuance and subtleties have been shunned and the left-leaning websites and their writers have shown utter disregard for the sensitivities of the Hindus.

The anti-Hindu antecedents of the Wire

This is not the first time that the journalists associated with The Wire have indulged in Hinduphobic behaviour. The Wire had provided its platform for delinquents such as Sharjeel Imam, who had not only manifested Hinduphobic proclivities but also espoused seditious ideology, exhorting the Indian Muslims to cut off the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ to dismember Assam and the rest of North East from India.

The Wire had also indulged in maligning Hindu festivals while overlooking the vices of other religions. Denigrating the Hindu festival of Holi, The Wire published an article, hypothesizing that the festival of Holi perpetuated rape culture. Even Deepavali was not spared by The Wire which presumptuously proceeded to falsely attribute the source of pollution in the country to the festival. The Wire even advanced to disparage Tamil culture by reducing Jallikattu to animal abuse and machismo.