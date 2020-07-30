Thursday, July 30, 2020
Twitter suspends account that exposes lies and hypocrisy of left-liberals without giving any reason, restores 2 weeks later following outrage

@PoliticalKida is known for posts exposing lies of politicians and media houses. Their side-by-side videos showing hypocrisy of journalists and politicians are very popular among social media users.

In yet another incident arbitrary restriction on Twitter users by the social media company, the Twitter account PoliticalKida has been suspended without citing any reason. @PoliticalKida is known for posts exposing lies of politicians and media houses. Their side-by-side videos showing the hypocrisy of left-liberals are very popular among social media users.

Twitter use Ankur Singh, who is behind the team that runs the account, informed that initially, Twitter had restricted access to the @PoliticalKida. When they tried to log in to the account, they didn’t receive OTP from Twitter for doing the same, and now the account has been suspended.

The account was first restricted on 14th July, and Twitter had asked them to re-verify the account. But when they tried to re-verify it, they didn’t any receive any OTP from Twitter servers despite multiple attempts. Due to that, they could not re-activate the Twitter account. Following this, the Political Kida team sent complaints to Twitter, but they didn’t receive any reply or response.

After 15 days of the account remaining inaccessible, the account was suspended today. But the team didn’t receive any reason from Twitter for the same, which is the norm in such cases. When a Twitter account is suspended, Twitter sends an email to the user informing the same, the reason for the same, and a link is given when the user can contest the suspension and respond to the complaint. But as Political Kida has not received any communication from Twitter, they are unable to take steps in recovering it.

It may be noted that Political Kida was not able to tweet for the last 15 days as its access was restricted, the last tweet was posted on 14th July, so there is no question of posting anything recently that may have violated Twitter terms of use which could have led to the suspension.

Twitter is known for its self-admitted bias towards the left-wing, and as Political Kida is known for targeting the left-liberal ecosystem in India, it has been argued that the suspension of its account is motivated by political bias of the company.

Many Twitter users accused the micro blogging site of biased activities against Right wing handles.

After a large number of users slammed Twitter for suspending the account, it was restored, again without any intimation to the user. PoliticalKida is also present on other social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

