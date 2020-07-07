Amidst questions surrounding the data security of users on the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State said that his country is ‘certainly’ looking at banning the app, along with other Chinese apps that threat data security. In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo was quoted as saying, “I don’t want to get out in front of the President, but it’s something we’re looking at.”

India bans TikTok

On June 29, the Indian government had banned 59 China-linked apps, including TikTok for being a threat to national security. The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of Information Technology Act, with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 has ordered a block on the use of 59 apps saying that these apps are “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

Mike Pompeo applauds India

Last week, Mike Pompeo had reportedly applauded India’s move to ban TikTok. He stated that India was ensuring its security through a ban on Chinese apps. “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps… (It will) boost India’s integrity and national security,” he was quoted as saying. In its defence, TikTok said that it did not share user data with the Chinese government.