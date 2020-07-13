Monday, July 13, 2020
Home Social Media Vadodara Police detains social media user Shubham Mishra over allegations of issuing rape threats...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Vadodara Police detains social media user Shubham Mishra over allegations of issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson National Commission for Women, wrote a letter to DGP Gujarat, Shivanand Jha, after which Gujarat Police tagged Vadodara Police for the same.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shubham Mishra detained
Vadodara Police arrested Shubham Mishra for abusive video against Agrima Joshua, images via Twitter
3

Vadodara Police has booked a 26-year-old man, Shubham Mishra, on Sunday night after his video surfaced on social media in which he was giving rape threats to a female comedian. The video was posted on his Instagram account on Saturday after Agrima Joshua’s year-old video on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue started to go viral on social media.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson National Commission for Women, wrote a letter to DGP Gujarat, Shivanand Jha, after which Gujarat Police tagged Vadodara Police for the same. Taking Suo Moto action in the case against Mishra, Vadodra police registered an FIR and detained him under relevant sections of IPC and IT act.

According to Indian Express, he was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (Obscenity), 504 (Intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (Intending to insult the modesty of a woman). Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people) was also included in the FIR.

Allegation on Joshua

Recently, an old video of stand up comedian Agrima Joshua had become viral in which she was seen making made fun of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue that is under construction in Maharashtra. She first alleged that “BJP IT cell” is behind the abuses on social media but later “apologized” specifically to Shiv Sena and MNS leaders for the same.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsVadodara police, Vadodara arrest, Agrima Joshua

Trending now

News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.
Read more

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot

Amid Rajasthan political crisis, ‘rebel’ Sachin Pilot meets former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Rebel' Congress leader Sachin Pilot met former Congress leader and BJP politician Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi amid Rajasthan political crisis

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Agrima Joshua tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena.

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Vadodara Police detains social media user Shubham Mishra over allegations of issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua

OpIndia Staff -
Vadodara Police detained Shubham Mishra for issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua for her video.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot
Read more
News Reports

Former RSS pracharak, Hindu Samhati founder Tapan Ghosh succumbs to Coronavirus in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu right wing leader in West Bengal and Hindu Samhiti founder Tapan Ghosh dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata hospital
Read more
News Reports

Raza Academy demands ban on Islamic movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’, warns of ‘law and order problems’

OpIndia Staff -
The Raza Academy has issued a statement demanding a ban on the 2015 movie 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' by Majid Majidi.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that Pakistan had awarded Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden with ‘Hilal-i-Pakistan’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2008 Joe Biden and Richard Lugar were awarded 'Hilal-i-Pakistan', the second highest civilian award in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Pope says he is pained to see the transformation of Hagia Sophia into mosque by Turkish government

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was pained to see the transformation of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque
Read more
Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sachin Pilot is being sidelined by Congress party during ongoing political drama in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
Jyotiraditya Scindia has issued a statement over the political drama unfolding in Rajasthan.
Read more

Connect with us

235,829FansLike
405,313FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com