Vadodara Police has booked a 26-year-old man, Shubham Mishra, on Sunday night after his video surfaced on social media in which he was giving rape threats to a female comedian. The video was posted on his Instagram account on Saturday after Agrima Joshua’s year-old video on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue started to go viral on social media.

Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra.



We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act. pic.twitter.com/XM6J8y4nDx — Vadodara City Police (@Vadcitypolice) July 12, 2020

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson National Commission for Women, wrote a letter to DGP Gujarat, Shivanand Jha, after which Gujarat Police tagged Vadodara Police for the same. Taking Suo Moto action in the case against Mishra, Vadodra police registered an FIR and detained him under relevant sections of IPC and IT act.

According to Indian Express, he was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (Obscenity), 504 (Intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (Intending to insult the modesty of a woman). Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people) was also included in the FIR.

Allegation on Joshua

Recently, an old video of stand up comedian Agrima Joshua had become viral in which she was seen making made fun of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue that is under construction in Maharashtra. She first alleged that “BJP IT cell” is behind the abuses on social media but later “apologized” specifically to Shiv Sena and MNS leaders for the same.