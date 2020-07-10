Friday, July 10, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hours before Vikas Dubey was killed in encounter, a petition was filed in Supreme Court seeking protection for the gangster

Mumbai-based petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay had filed the petition stating that there was a high possibility that Vikas Dubey might be killed in an encounter like his aides

OpIndia Staff

8

Hours before the gunfight broke out between gangster Vikas Dubey and Uttar Pradesh police near Kanpur killing the gangster, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking protection for the gangster.

According to the reports, the Mumbai-based petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay had stated that there was a high possibility that Vikas Dubey might be killed in an encounter like his aides. Citing the encounters of several of Dubey’s aides, the petitioner demanded protection for gangster Vikas Dubey.

The petitioner had also urged the Supreme Court to transfer Vikas Dubey’s case from Uttar Pradesh police to CBI. The petitioner also asked for the registration of an FIR for the demolition of Vikas Dubey’s house and other properties by the UP Police along with the killings of his associates.

The petition, which was filed on Thursday evening, said, “Direct UP Police and government to safeguard the life of accused Vikas Dubey and ensure that he is not killed/encountered by police and complete security arrangement is made for his safe production in the concerned court from time to time and he is dealt with in accordance with law.”

“Register an FIR in the incident of pulling down/demolishing the residential building, shopping mall of accused Vikas Dubey and so all his expensive cars/vehicles and various other movable/immovable properties with the help of a bulldozer, JCB, Poclain machines and further killing of five co-accused, who were alleged to be involved in killing of eight policemen and giving the said killing colour of encounter,” read the petition.

Uttar Pradesh police will concoct the same story: Petitioner

The petitioner further claimed that the UP Police was expected to “concoct the same story of encounter” after killing Vikas Dubey like they did when four of his associates were killed after the July 2 incident.

The lawyer from Mumbai also stated that he had no sympathy for Dubey but maintained that in a country where even Afzal Guru and Ajmal Kasab had been given a fair trial, “Dubey cannot be simply killed by UP police officials who have become a law unto themselves”.

Advocate Upadhyay said Dubey has in fact proved to be a ‘Bhasmasur’ for the UP Police.

However, even before the Supreme court heard his plea, Vikas Dubey was killed during a gunfight with the UP STF on Friday morning when the force was bringing him to Kanpur from Ujjain.

Gangster Vikas Dubey tries to escape, killed in an encounter

On Friday, the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed after a gunfight broke out between him and the Uttar Pradesh police in Kanpur on early morning on Friday.

The encounter had broken out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur. One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was carrying gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur skid and overturned on the road due to heavy rains. 

Reportedly, Dubey allegedly tried to escape from the police custody and snatched a rifle from one of the injured policemen to open fire at the police. Following which, police shot at him in retaliatory firing. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to Kanpur’s LLN hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday.

