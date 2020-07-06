Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News Reports Bengal: 13 arrested for violent clash between TMC and Communists during protest against TMC...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengal: 13 arrested for violent clash between TMC and Communists during protest against TMC for ‘misappropriation of funds meant for Amphan victims’

The locals had alleged that the TMC politician had siphoned off relief funds by listing his family members as the beneficiaries. Later talking to media, Swapan Kumar Ghatu conceded that there were anomalies in compensation distribution. He said that there were some mistakes in preparing the list of beneficiaries, and he apologised for the same.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
West Bengal: 13 arrested in connection to the violent clash between TMC and Communist SUCI
House on fire in South 24 Parganas (Photo Credits: The Telegraph)
6

On Sunday afternoon, the West Bengal police had reportedly arrested 13 people in connection to the deaths of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and a socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) member, following a violent clash between the two sides at Kultali in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

The violent clash took place at the backdrop of a protest by SUCI against misappropriation of funds, meant for the victims of cyclone Amphan, by the TMC. During the scuffle on Friday, a 46-year-old TMC leader Ashwini Manna was killed. On Saturday, the house of one 58-year-old Sudhanshu Jana was set on fire and his body was found hanging at the house. About 40 houses were vandalised and set ablaze on the same day.

As per locals, there were escalated tensions between the TMC and SUCI after the former gained power in the Maipur-Baikunthapur panchayat. As per reports, two members each from the CPM and SUCI had switched over to the TMC that helped the latter’s secure majority in the panchayat.

Political slugfest and police action

Reportedly, the TMC had blamed SUCI for the murder of Ashwini Manna whereas SUCI maintained that the lynching was the handiwork of the agitated villagers. As for Sudhanshu Jana, SUCI claimed that he was killed whereas Trinamool alleged that it was a case of suicide. 13 people had been arrested in connection with the case. They included 5 SUCI leaders and 8 Trinamool workers. Cops had also arrested TMC leader Pintu Pradhan with regard to the crime.

A 12-hour bandh was scheduled to be held on Monday by the SUCI against the alleged murder of their party member. SUCI emphasised that the party would continue to protest against the ‘brutalities’ of the current political dispensation. Rubbishing the claims, TMC General Secretary Partha Chatterjee said that the Opposition was criticising the reform undertaken by the government. “We do not waste our time on these issues,” he was quoted as saying.

SCUI makes change of plans

In light of the violent clash, SUCI had cancelled their protest against corruption in the disbursement of Cyclone Amphan funds. Reportedly, the party had plans to surround the BDO officer and hold demonstrations with 5000 people. SUCI district committee member Prakash Maity said, “The violence in Maipith forced us to postpone the programme and we have switched from the issue of Amphan to the murder of our district committee member Sudhanshu Jana.

We will launch the movement against Amphan aid graft after this situation gets normal. Many of our party workers’ homes were set on fire,” Maity added. CPM MLA Ramsankar Haldar informed that demonstrations would continue but in gram panchayats, other than Mapith.

Corruption in Cyclone Amphan Relief

Earlier, TMC leader and panchayat member Swapan Kumar Ghatu was was gheraoed by the residents of Kailashpur village in South 24 Paraganas and held hostage at a local school playground for illegally receiving compensation amount, originally meant for the victims of Cyclone Amphan.

The locals had alleged that the TMC politician had siphoned off relief funds by listing his family members as the beneficiaries. Later talking to media, Swapan Kumar Ghatu conceded that there were anomalies in compensation distribution. He said that there were some mistakes in preparing the list of beneficiaries, and he apologised for the same.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Congress to attempt to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh: Change in strategy after Yogi’s action against gangster Vinay Dubey?

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada has claimed that atrocities on the Brahmin community have increased under the Yogi government.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: 10 senior doctors and 70 nurses resign over substandard protective equipments

OpIndia Staff -
About 300 medical professionals in Telangana have been afflicted with the coronavirus, buttressing the doctors and nurses' claim that the protective gears provided to them is not shielding them from the coronavirus
Read more

Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools the newspaper on journalism

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard had published an article claiming that the central government is mulling over the merger of CBDT and CBIC as a part of its austerity drive to reduce the costs amidst coronavirus pandemic

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.

Congress does u-turn on public-private partnerships in Indian railways since the UPA era: Here is what happened then and now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party, of late, has been protesting against what it calls the ‘privatisation’ of Indian Railways.

NIA files charge sheet Jammu and Kashmir tainted cop Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed and 4 others in a terror case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Davinder Singh, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was nabbed by the J & K Police in Kulgam in January this year. The NIA later took over from J&K Police.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bengal: 13 arrested for violent clash between TMC and Communists during protest against TMC for ‘misappropriation of funds meant for Amphan victims’

OpIndia Staff -
They included 5 SUCI leaders and 8 Trinamool workers. Cops had also arrested TMC leader Pintu Pradhan in connection to the case.
Read more
Politics

‘TMC goons vandalised my car, attacked our party workers unprovoked’, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Dibakar Dutta -
Arjun Singh had earlier accused the Joint Commissioner of Police of trying to assassinate him, on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to attempt to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh: Change in strategy after Yogi’s action against gangster Vinay Dubey?

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada has claimed that atrocities on the Brahmin community have increased under the Yogi government.
Read more
News Reports

Over 10000 people in Assam’s Nagaon district attend the funeral of Islamic preacher Khairul Islam Mufti, 3 villages sealed

Jhankar Mohta -
Apart from not maintaining social distancing, many attending the funeral of the Islamic preacher in Assam were without masks
Read more
News Reports

Frozen samples of virus almost identical to coronavirus was sent to Wuhan Lab of Virology in 2013: Read details of the shocking report

OpIndia Staff -
According to Shi Zhengli, an expert on SARS-like coronaviruses, the coronavirus bears stark resemblance with the frozen samples of bat virus that were sent to Wuhan Institute of Virology, collected from an abandoned bat cave in China's Yunnan province
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: 10 senior doctors and 70 nurses resign over substandard protective equipments

OpIndia Staff -
About 300 medical professionals in Telangana have been afflicted with the coronavirus, buttressing the doctors and nurses' claim that the protective gears provided to them is not shielding them from the coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar journalist suffering from cancer and coronavirus commits suicide by jumping from fourth floor of AIIMS

OpIndia Staff -
Presumably, the multiple ailments and mental stress collectively forced Tarun Sisodia to take such a drastic step.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Centre directs State to take disciplinary action against one Asif for forging caste certificate in UPSC exam

OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, Asif had forged his caste certificate during UPSC exam to claim benefits of reservation meant for non-creamy layer of OBCs.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools the newspaper on journalism

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard had published an article claiming that the central government is mulling over the merger of CBDT and CBIC as a part of its austerity drive to reduce the costs amidst coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more

Connect with us

234,927FansLike
399,337FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com