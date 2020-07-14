A doctor associated with Sagar Dutta Hospital at Kamarhati in Kolkata, West Bengal, has stated that the claims made by the West Bengal government about the medical facilities are misleading and are not giving accurate data. Speaking to ABP News, doctor Gupta blames the West Bengal government for publishing misleading information about its corona preparedness on the state website.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar took to Twitter to share a snippet of an interview of a WB doctor on ABP News. Calling the situation of West Bengal grim and saddening, doctor Gupta says that there are several discrepancies in the facts and figure being stated by the government on its health website.

Doctors are coming forward to expose the fake and misleading Corona bulletin released by Bengal Govt.



Mamata Govt is lying to the people about the health infrastructural and cases in the state.



The anchor asks the doctor as to why, despite there being 417-420 odd beds empty in the Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kolkata, which the state government had transformed it into a Covid-19 facility, patients are being refused admission and treatment in the facility.

State website shows 500 beds at the hospital, doctor claims only 80

The doctor, speaking in Bangla, answers that it is rather saddening that the state government is misleading the people by lying to the people about the health infrastructures and cases in the state. The doctor reveals that though the state website says that the facility has 500 beds to treat coronavirus patients, until now, Sagar Dutta Medical College does not have 500 beds as required in a Covid-19 hospital. Instead, the facility has been made functional with merely 80 beds. Moreover, the hospital does not even have a critical care unit to treat serious coronavirus patients, reveals doctor Gupta.

This shocking revelation comes at the time when the state health department claims that at least 50 beds are being added every week at Sagar Dutta Medical College in North 24 Parganas district.

Doctor Gupta raises concerns about the panic the state government’s misleading claims and says that lack of accurate data will only help create more panic. He adds that the state’s health infrastructure is at a grim state.

Reiterating that Sagar Dutta Hospital at Kamarhati in Kolkata, West Bengal, has only 80 beds and not 500 beds as the information on the state website displays, doctor Gupta supposes that this situation is not only limited to this facility, but many other coronavirus facilities across Bengal are facing similar issues, to which the state government is turning a blind eye. He concludes by saying that the state doctors feel that in the coming days the situation in West Bengal is going to become worse.

People quarantined at Asansol ESI Hospital create a ruckus, complain of the absence of basic facilities

It is pertinent to note here, that in May we reported how people who were quarantined at the ESI hospital in Asansol in West Bengal reportedly had created nuisance due to a lack of water supply in toilets and the access to drinking water. People kept under quarantine at the hospital also said that they were not being tested for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Previous claims

In May, a petition had been filed in the Calcutta High Court expressing grievances regarding the alleged mismanagement of the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis by the West Bengal government. In April, a viral video had claimed negligence and lack of proper disposal of dead bodies in the MR Bagur hospital in Kolkata.

In fact, the Health Services Association, West Bengal had also spoken out against the manner in which the state administration has been collecting the samples for the COVID-19 tests. Moreover, in the month of April, the West Bengal Doctors Forum had written to Mamata Banerjee urging to ensure that the coronavirus data being collected be genuine, transparent and verifiable. The letter came amidst blames that the Mamata Government has been suppressing Coronavirus positive cases in the state.