Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Days after video of suspected coronavirus patients sitting next to dead bodies...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

West Bengal: Days after video of suspected coronavirus patients sitting next to dead bodies goes viral, govt bans mobile phones in hospitals

In a viral video, a person admitted to an isolation ward in MR Bangur Hospital in West Bengal narrates the deplorable conditions under which suspected Coronavirus patients have been quarantined.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
West Bengal government bans mobile phone usage inside hospitals
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, image via Twitter
8

The West Bengal government led by CM Mamata Banerjee has banned the use of mobile phones inside hospitals, saying they are a risk as they could carry the coronavirus around. Doctors, health workers and patients have been banned from using cell phones inside hospitals, the state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Wednesday. Landlines and intercom would be installed for the use of patients in isolation wards, he said.

“Novel #coronavirus spreads through mobile phone and a decision has been taken, as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of infection. All doctors, medical staff and patients must deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital”, ANI quoted Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha as saying.

Netizens question Mamata Banerjee’s move, links it to video

Netizens were quick to respond to this WB government’s decision of banning mobiles in hospitals. They promptly linked this move to the shocking video posted by Union Minister, Babul Supriyo, on April 20, highlighting the apathy in West Bengal, where suspected coronavirus patients were being kept in close proximity to dead bodies.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Babul Supriyo, who had demanded an inquiry into the matter, also responded to this unprecedented move by the West Bengal government saying that he believed the video was authentic, given the government’s ban on mobile phones in hospitals.

Posting a WhatsApp screenshot displaying the unconfirmed report of the man’s detention and tagging WB CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo today sought an explanation from the West Bengal government, whether or not it booked and detained a man who posted footage of conditions inside a Kolkata hospital for coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user Rishi Bagree also said that the fact that West Bengal government has banned mobile phone soon after Somdutt das shot a video depicting dead bodies lying around in Quarantine ward along with Corona patients, proves that the video was authentic. “The truth is revealed”, wrote the Twitter user.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Similarly, another Twitter user going by the handle @attomeybharti took to Twitter to take a dig at Mamata Government for banning mobile phones, wondering what kind of outrage would there be, had any BJP govt-issued a similar order.

Video from a West Bengal hospital

In a video shared by Babul Supriyo, BJP MP from Asansol on April 20, a person admitted to an isolation ward in MR Bangur Hospital in Tollygunge in West Bengal narrates the deplorable conditions under which suspected Coronavirus patients have been quarantined. 45 seconds into the video, the man holding the camera points towards a dead body lying unattended on a bed for over 2-3 hours.

The man alleged that no provisions had been made by the hospital authorities to dispose off the body. He then directs the viewers to another dead body that is concealed behind black curtains. The video creator then highlighted the lack of proper social distancing provisions in the ward by citing the example of two other suspected Coronavirus patients who are in close proximity to the body of the deceased.

Babul Supriyo in his tweet has demanded an inquiry into the matter and to release facts at the earliest.

West Bengal sitting on a Time Bomb

The suppression of facts and fudging of data has become a major worry for authorities and health experts in West Bengal, which has now snowballed into a huge controversy between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and doctors who are whistleblowing against the state government for forcing health authorities not to declare deaths from coronavirus unless certified by a state government-nominated panel.

According to a Sunday Guardian report, the manipulation of data on coronavirus cases by the Mamata Banerjee-led government, expectedly, has come under fire from officials of the Kolkata-wing of the Indian Council of Medical Research, who have blamed the TMC-led government for slowing down the mandatory tests related to the deadly virus.

The troubling part is that the state government has not even responded to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Central government’s declaration that the whole of Kolkata city and some of its districts should be declared as Coronavirus hotspots.

Mamata vs Centre

On April 20, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted by the Central Government for quick redressal of coronavirus crisis in states claiming that it is ‘not consistent with the spirit of federalism’.

Earlier, the Central government had constituted 6 IMCTs to make an on-spot assessment of the coronavirus situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal. The IMCT would also submit its report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus testing, coronavirus Bengal, coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Days after video of suspected coronavirus patients sitting next to dead bodies goes viral, govt bans mobile phones in hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users claimed that the mobile phone ban has come after a viral video exposed the government's apathy at MR Bangur hospital where corpses of coronavirus patients were kept in close proximity of other individuals.
Read more
News Reports

23 incidents of Hindus being lynched, brutally murdered, that have failed to inspire any outrage from the ‘liberal’ ecosystem

Jhankar Mohta -
Hindus have been murdered brutally and lynched for speaking up, in riots that were specifically anti-Hindu and driven by Islamists and some, just for being Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks in Rashtrapati Bhavan for distribution in various shelter homes

OpIndia Staff -
Health authorities worldwide have encouraged people to use homemade face masks, and not to use surgical and N95 masks
Read more
News Reports

Executive Officer of TTD during Congress regime discloses that the then Chairman called off meeting of Dharmacharyas saying it might annoy ‘madam’

OpIndia Staff -
IYR Krishna Rao revealed that the Dharmacharya Sadassu was cancelled at the last moment because the chairman thought it might 'annoy' Sonia Gandhi.
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress and AAP IT cell join hands to spread falsehood that the attack on Arnab Goswami was staged

OpIndia Staff -
Just because Republic tweeted about the attack Arnab Goswami late, Congress and AAP trolls claim some people knew it before it happened
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Bizarre: A 60-year-old man in Pakistan tests positive for ‘pregnancy’, lab owner arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.
Read more

Connect with us

220,718FansLike
298,289FollowersFollow
222,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com