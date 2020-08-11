Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

The political turmoil in Rajasthan has seemingly seems to have come to an end with senior leader of the Congress party, Sachin Pilot, bending the knee before the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot.

According to the sources quoted by Republic TV, the political crisis in Rajasthan has taken a shocking turn as the chief minister Ashok Gehlot has offered to resign. This development comes a day after Sachin Pilot’s return to the Congress party.

However, this is in contrast to what Gehlot had earlier claimed. While talking to the reporters in Jaisalmer, Gehlot had hinted that he is willing to forgive Sachin Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party’s high command decides the same.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that a 3-member committee has been constituted by the Congress party to resolve grievances with Sachin Pilot. He claimed that peace and brotherhood would always remain in the grand old party. Gehlot further accused the BJP of destabilising the government and reiterated that he has the support of all Congress MLAs who were earlier believed to have deserted him.

Sachin Pilot returns to Congress fold

The political turmoil in Rajasthan has seemingly seems to have come to an end with senior leader of the Congress party, Sachin Pilot, bending the knee before the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot. The suspended Deputy CM accepted Gehlot as his leader.

The Congress party had said in a statement earlier, “Sachin Pilot has met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.”

Ashok Gehlot had lashed out at Sachin Pilot

Ashok Gehlot had lashed out at Sachin Pilot and called him “nikamma and nakaara (useless)”. “Rajasthan is the only state in the country where no demands were raised from any quarter to change the pradesh Congress committee president in the last seven years. We knew that no work is happening. We knew he is nikamma and nakaara (useless). We still didn’t question him keeping the party interest in mind,” Gehlot told the media.

Gehlot had also claimed that he was not in ‘talking terms’ with the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot. He stated that Pilot was just playing the victim card over Special Operation Group (SOG) notice to him. On July 14, the Congress party had sacked the young Turk as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed him from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The party had alleged that the leader had gone rogue and had conspired with BJP to destabilise the government in Rajasthan

