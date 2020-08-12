Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? His life was under threat since he made an “objectionable” remark against Prophet Muhammad in 2015. After spending months in jail and facing continuous threats to life, he was killed in October 2019. The story of Kamlesh Tiwari is repeating itself as the similar mob-style attack has been instigated against Naveen, nephew of a Congress MLA in Karnataka. The riots that shook the peaceful city of Bengaluru seems to have started the similar dominos effect that caused a lot of communal tension after Kamlesh Tiwari’s remarks.

Hate comments on social media against Naveen

Both Facebook and Twitter are filled with posts and comments against Naveen. People from the ‘peaceful community’ are raising voice against him in provocative language and asking for his death. Here are some comments posted under a post by one Zoon Gaash on Facebook. There has been an open call to kill/behead Naveen just like they did in the case of Kamlesh Tiwari.

Shahid demanded Naveen should be killed for speaking against Prophet Muhammad

Kamil called for beheading Naveen

Imtiaz wants Naveen dead

Ahamed wants Naveen to die like a dog

Adnan claimed that Naveen will be killed soon

Shaukath asked to remember that Neveen should be killed

Till now three people have lost their lives. 60 police personnel have been injured in the riots. Police have arrested 110 arsonists so far. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bengaluru city. The house of the Dalit MLA whose nephew Naveen posted the comment has been burnt down. The liberals, as always will justify the “right to riot” for the peaceful community.

3 people dead, 60 policemen injured, 110 arsonists arrested, section 144 in entire city of #Bengaluru, Dalit MLA’s house burnt



Because of a TRUE FB post. Now watch liberals twist themselves justifying this with why ‘Right to Riot’ is a fundamental right for a community. pic.twitter.com/64F90GZBdw — #RamRajya Begins🛕🚩 (@TapasNiyama) August 12, 2020

The horrifying memories of Malda Riots

The yesterday’s riots in Bengaluru reminded of the Malda riots when over 2 lakh Muslims came out on the streets while Kamlesh Tiwari was spending time in Jail. They demanded Tiwari should be killed for his remarks. Protestors torched public property worth crores. One vehicle belonging to BSF was also torched in the riots. They burnt down several homes in Kaliachak station area and looted shops while rioting.