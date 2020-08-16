Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for coronavirus

An accused in the Bengaluru riots case has died due to injuries in the abdomen on Saturday taking the tally of the deceased to four.

According to the reports, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that one accused named Syed Nadeem, who was arrested after the incident, was admitted to the Bowring hospital due to chest pain.

The 24-year-old had reportedly hit by some hard object in the abdomen. The accused complained of chest pain and was brought to the hospital where he succumbed, said Commissioner Pant.

“He (accused Syed Nadeem) was in jail since 12th(August). Last night (he) came to Bowring Hospital with chest pain. Probably some hard object hit on his abdomen,” Pant said.

According to police, Syed Nadeem was arrested on August 12 in connection with the violence at DJ Halli riots in the city and was in Parappana Agrahara jail. The accused also tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Pant has ruled out that Nadeem died of bullet injuries. “Nothing to do with bullets,” he said.

Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating riots

Days after violent riots engulfed the area of KG Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru, Kaleem Pasha, one of the masterminds behind the Bengaluru riots, was nabbed by the Bengaluru police for his alleged involvement in the Bengaluru riots that occurred on Tuesday killing four people and injuring more than 60 police personnel.

Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. The Bengaluru police have named Kaleem Pasha as 7th accused in the FIR. According to the police, Kaleem Pasha is also one of the key conspirators behind the deadly violence that took place on Tuesday night.

Kaleem Pasha, who is a former corporator of Nagavara ward, reportedly has close links with the Congress leadership in the state and is known to be an associate of former Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader KJ George.

Bengaluru riots: A pre-planned attack by Islamists on police personnel

Three people were killed and more than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into mob violence in Bengaluru and also informed that so far 146 people have been arrested.