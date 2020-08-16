Sunday, August 16, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for coronavirus

According to police, Syed Nadeem was arrested on August 12 in connection with the violence at DJ Halli riots in the city and was in Parappana Agrahara jail. The accused also tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Friday night.

OpIndia Staff
Bengaluru riots/ Image Source:
627

An accused in the Bengaluru riots case has died due to injuries in the abdomen on Saturday taking the tally of the deceased to four.

According to the reports, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that one accused named Syed Nadeem, who was arrested after the incident, was admitted to the Bowring hospital due to chest pain.

The 24-year-old had reportedly hit by some hard object in the abdomen. The accused complained of chest pain and was brought to the hospital where he succumbed, said Commissioner Pant.

“He (accused Syed Nadeem) was in jail since 12th(August). Last night (he) came to Bowring Hospital with chest pain. Probably some hard object hit on his abdomen,” Pant said.

- Advertisement -

According to police, Syed Nadeem was arrested on August 12 in connection with the violence at DJ Halli riots in the city and was in Parappana Agrahara jail. The accused also tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Pant has ruled out that Nadeem died of bullet injuries. “Nothing to do with bullets,” he said.

Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating riots

Days after violent riots engulfed the area of KG Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru, Kaleem Pasha, one of the masterminds behind the Bengaluru riots, was nabbed by the Bengaluru police for his alleged involvement in the Bengaluru riots that occurred on Tuesday killing four people and injuring more than 60 police personnel.

Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. The Bengaluru police have named Kaleem Pasha as 7th accused in the FIR. According to the police, Kaleem Pasha is also one of the key conspirators behind the deadly violence that took place on Tuesday night.

Kaleem Pasha, who is a former corporator of Nagavara ward, reportedly has close links with the Congress leadership in the state and is known to be an associate of former Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader KJ George. 

Bengaluru riots: A pre-planned attack by Islamists on police personnel

Three people were killed and more than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into mob violence in Bengaluru and also informed that so far 146 people have been arrested.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbengaluru riots, bengaluru riots syed coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
Read more

SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

Media OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old gang-raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, eyes gouged, tongue cut

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Days after a six-year-old was raped in Hapur, a 13-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Opinions Smriti Z Irani -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on PM Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Jesus Christ’s photo inside Hindu temple goes viral claiming police SP had ‘pressurized’ priest to put it there, temple priest and police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
Media

With one ‘profile’ of Naveen, India Today becomes a part of the Muslim mob that burnt Bengaluru, thirsty for his blood: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
After Deccan Herald painted Naveen as a 'serial offender', India Today has published a 'character profile' which is basically character assassination
Read more
Entertainment

After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
Opinions

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Smriti Z Irani -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on PM Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
Read more
Media

SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that one accused named Syed Nadeem, who was arrested after the incident, was admitted to the Bowring hospital due to chest pain.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old gang-raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, eyes gouged, tongue cut

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a six-year-old was raped in Hapur, a 13-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Cricket

Former captain of Indian cricket team MS Dhoni announces retirement on Independence Day, Suresh Raina follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Read more
Specials

Seventy years after Jogendra Nath Mandal decided to return from Pakistan over atrocities on Hindus, his prophecies have come true

OpIndia Staff -
Jogendra Nath Mandal was appointed as a minister in the first Pakistan govt, but later he had returned to India
Read more
Political History of India

Bina Das, Pritilata and Kalpana Dutta: Three valiant women from Bengal who fought for independence from the British

Monidipa Bose Dey -
This article takes a brief look at three such women from Bengal who had taken direct part in India's fight for freedom.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,635FansLike
431,152FollowersFollow
302,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com