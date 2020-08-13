Thursday, August 13, 2020
Home News Reports Tricolour is slowly replacing the black flag in Chhattisgarh's worst Naxal-hit regions as villagers...
News Reports
Updated:

Tricolour is slowly replacing the black flag in Chhattisgarh’s worst Naxal-hit regions as villagers embrace peace and development: Report

Villagers of Naxal-hit Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Bastar, Kondagaon, Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh have been hoisting the national flag on key occasions, marking a gradual positive change in the areas that once the hotbed of left-wing extremism.

OpIndia Staff
Naxal-hit areas in Chhattisgarh are slowly coming back to the mainstream
File image of villagers hoisting the national flag in Sukma, Chhattisgarh (courtesy: Indian Express)
92

The winds of change have begun to blow in hundreds of villages in Naxal-hit Bastar division in Chhattisgarh. The black flags, which suggested the dominance of the Naxals in these regions are gradually being replaced with the National flag.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, ignoring all the threats coming their way, the brave villagers of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Bastar, Kondagaon, Narayanpur and Kanker districts have been instating national flags in different parts of their villages during various occasions. This initiative is helping to cripple the supremacy of Naxals in these regions.

Oppressed villagers discarding the threat of left-wing terrorism

The unfurling of the Tiranga seems to be a way in which these oppressed villagers are expressing umbrage against left-wing terrorism domineering these Adivasis for decades. This small change marks the elimination of Naxalism from these areas in Chhattisgarh. Many schools in the Bastar district, which is considered a core area of Naxal activity, have started initiating flag hoisting ceremony on occasions like Independence Day and Republic day or any other national festival, in which the villagers participate extensively. In some villages, the Prabhat Pheri (early morning rounds) ritual is also being performed.

In 2017, the villagers in Chandameta and Mundagarh near Odisha border had hoisted the national flag irrespective of Naxalite threats. Naxals expect the villagers to boycott celebrations and raise black flags to protest against what they claim are imperialist designs to encroach upon their jal, jangal and zameen (water, forests and land). However, despite the threats, in 2017, the villagers in Chandameta and Mundagarh in Bastar district had hoisted the national flag on Independence day.

- Advertisement -

In the same year, over 12,000 people in Dantewada, the Naxal hit southern region of Chhattisgarh had sung the National Anthem together at the local Stadium on January 25- the National Voters’ Day. Having witnessed Naxal violence in the past, the District has been taking progressive steps to promote civic engagement and providing a nurturing environment for all its residents and officials.

Gompad in Sukma district of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, made headlines for the first time in August 2016 when villagers hoisted the tricolour for the first time since independence. Earlier, Naxalites used to hoist black flags in these villages and register their opposition to the country and the government, and also force people to hoist the black flag. Gradually, the tricolour has replaced these black flags, as villagers have started unanimously rejecting the left-wing extremism.

National Flag unfurled for the first time in Gompad in Sukma district of Bastar, image via Dainik Jagran

The national flag unfurled on a 100 feet high flag mast in a CRPF complex in Naxal-hit Sukma region in Chhattisgarh

On June 13, 2019, the national flag was unfurled on a flag mast that is 100 feet high at a new CRPF complex in Konta in Sukma. The flagpole is the highest in the entire Bastar Division.

Bastar has been a hotbed of violent Naxal activities. Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used by the Naxals to attack a convoy. BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites. 

Decline in violence in Naxal-hit regions in Chhattisgarh with tribals returning to the mainstream

Gradually, Chhattisgarh has seen a decline in Naxal violence. The authorities have been encouraging the tribals to give up arms and return to the mainstream. In June this year, the police in insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh had launched a novel initiative, named in local Gondi dialect as ‘lon varratu’, meaning ‘return to your village’, to encourage Naxals, who carried cash rewards on their heads, to give up arms and join the mainstream by urging them to return to their villages.

Last month, it was reported that five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, had surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Since the initiative ‘lon varratu’ was launched in June 2020, 58 Naxals had surrendered in Dantewada until July 15, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhattisgarh news, Chhattisgarh video, Dantewada news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Chinese media publishes propaganda of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China but refuses to carry India’s rebuttal: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
A day after first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda
Read more
News Reports

Congress link emerges in Bengaluru riots, husband of party’s corporator named as an accused in FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha - one of the masterminds of Bengalururiots, is the husband of Congress corporator from Nagavara Irshad Begum
Read more

‘Temples are spreading COVID-19’: 5 reasons why that is untrue and mere propaganda, driven by Leftists and Islamists

Social Media Nivan Sadh -
Left-liberals and Islamists have started to trend "#TirupatiVirus" on Twitter, claiming that 75% of India's COVID-19 cases are linked to temples.

Dravidian sabotage in education: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India zeneraalstuff -
Tamils in Tamil Nadu have had the benefits of national integration, wider exposure to language among others, denied to them by the Dravidian agitation.

PM Narendra Modi launches Transparent Taxation platform, Taxpayer’s Charter to honour the honest taxpayers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi launches new transparent taxation platform including Faceless assessments, Faceless appeals, and Taxpayer's charter

#BringBackAnandRanganathan trends as users protest Twitter declaring a Quranic verse ‘hateful’ and blocking Dr Anand Ranganathan who posted the verse

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter claimed that citing a Quranic verse is against the rules of the platform and is 'hateful conduct'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt starrer Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets over 1.3 million ‘dislikes’ on YouTube within hours of premiere

OpIndia Staff -
Within hours of its premiere on YouTube, the Sadak 2 trailer got over 1.3 million dislikes, making it one of the most disliked tailer on the video streaming site.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more

Latest News

Economy and Finance

From cheap goods to telecom: How China’s industrial hegemony and guerilla marketing tactics can hurt India

Guest Author -
Be it the battlefield or business environment, Chinese have always tried to strain India's economy in all possible aspects.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai Police records statement of journalist Faye D’Souza’s husband in the ‘fake views’ scam involving singer Badshah

OpIndia Staff -
Rapper Badshah had confessed that he had paid Qyukl, where Sagar Gokhale is director and COO, for fake views of his YouTube video
Read more
News Reports

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty over alleged mismatch in income and expenses, asks to submit financial records: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea and her brother are directors in at least two firms, Front India For World Foundation and Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, set up by Rajput.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did water enter Delhi Transport Corporation bus when incessant rains flooded the national capital

OpIndia Staff -
The video which social media users claimed to be of Delhi is from Jaipur which was uploaded on YouTube on August 11, 2020
Read more
Media

Chinese media publishes propaganda of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China but refuses to carry India’s rebuttal: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
A day after first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda
Read more
News Reports

Tricolour is slowly replacing the black flag in Chhattisgarh’s worst Naxal-hit regions as villagers embrace peace and development: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Many schools in the Bastar district, which is considered a core area of Naxal activity, have started initiating flag hoisting ceremony on occasions like Independence Day and Republic day or any other national festival, in which the villagers participate extensively, says the report.
Read more
News Reports

Congress link emerges in Bengaluru riots, husband of party’s corporator named as an accused in FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha - one of the masterminds of Bengalururiots, is the husband of Congress corporator from Nagavara Irshad Begum
Read more
Social Media

‘Temples are spreading COVID-19’: 5 reasons why that is untrue and mere propaganda, driven by Leftists and Islamists

Nivan Sadh -
Left-liberals and Islamists have started to trend "#TirupatiVirus" on Twitter, claiming that 75% of India's COVID-19 cases are linked to temples.
Read more
News Reports

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Draft notification 2020 explained: Facts vs allegations of harming the environment

Akshaan Gupta -
Contrary to the Congress party and other opponents, the Draft EIA notification 2020 brings much needed reforms in EIA
Read more
News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
428,745FollowersFollow
298,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com