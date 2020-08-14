The Congress party, under great scrutiny for its suspicious ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has been struggling hard to distract attention from itself by accusing the BJP of having ties with China. In their latest attempt, they have depicted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the Chinese President in a video targeting the BJP.

The Congress party in its tweet said that China has captured Indian territory, a claim that has been refuted by people across the board, and claimed that the BJP was buddies with the Chinese government. It further claimed that those who had kept themselves away from the Indian independence movement could not comprehend the sacrifices that have been made for the motherland.

However, the callous approach of the Congress party to issues of great import as foreign policy became evident when they depicted Shinzo Abe as the Chinese President. When Shinzo Abe was on screen, smiling while shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ticker of the video said that the BJP had given Chinese companies money for election campaigns.

From Congress’ now deleted video

The Congress party has, since then, deleted the tweet. It is not the first time that the Congress party has tripped over while attempting to target the BJP with regards to China. Earlier, Nikhil Alva, Congress leader and son of Margaret Alva, shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov in his bid to demonstrate that the BJP has links with the CCP.

The Congress party landed itself in a lot of trouble after details of the party and their leaders’ proximity to China emerged amidst the India-China standoff at Ladakh. First, it was revealed that Congress had signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China in the year 2008. Then, to make matters worse for the party, it was revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Sonia Gandhi got multiple donations from not only the Embassy of China but also the government of China.