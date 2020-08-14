Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home Politics While trying to hide its links to China by targeting the BJP, Congress depicts...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

While trying to hide its links to China by targeting the BJP, Congress depicts Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as Chinese President

The callous approach of the Congress party to issues of great import as foreign policy became evident when they depicted Shinzo Abe as the Chinese President.

OpIndia Staff
Congress depicts Shinzo Abe as Chinese President
From the video now deleted by the Congress from Twitter
448

The Congress party, under great scrutiny for its suspicious ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has been struggling hard to distract attention from itself by accusing the BJP of having ties with China. In their latest attempt, they have depicted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the Chinese President in a video targeting the BJP.

The Congress party in its tweet said that China has captured Indian territory, a claim that has been refuted by people across the board, and claimed that the BJP was buddies with the Chinese government. It further claimed that those who had kept themselves away from the Indian independence movement could not comprehend the sacrifices that have been made for the motherland.

However, the callous approach of the Congress party to issues of great import as foreign policy became evident when they depicted Shinzo Abe as the Chinese President. When Shinzo Abe was on screen, smiling while shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ticker of the video said that the BJP had given Chinese companies money for election campaigns.

From Congress’ now deleted video

The Congress party has, since then, deleted the tweet. It is not the first time that the Congress party has tripped over while attempting to target the BJP with regards to China. Earlier, Nikhil Alva, Congress leader and son of Margaret Alva, shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov in his bid to demonstrate that the BJP has links with the CCP.

- Advertisement -

The Congress party landed itself in a lot of trouble after details of the party and their leaders’ proximity to China emerged amidst the India-China standoff at Ladakh. First, it was revealed that Congress had signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China in the year 2008. Then, to make matters worse for the party, it was revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Sonia Gandhi got multiple donations from not only the Embassy of China but also the government of China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress goof up
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Suvarna News reporters were attacked by the Muslim mob in Bengaluru, not by police: Channel issues statement, calls out lies by Editors Guild

OpIndia Staff -
Suvarna News 24x7 completely denied that allegation by Editors Guild that their reporters were attacked by Bengaluru city police
Read more
Government and Policy

Prime Minister Modi’s 15th August speeches: Setting the agenda for the year ahead, putting a premium on credibility

G Kishan Reddy -
This year, on August 15th, the Prime Minister Modi will be speaking to all of us from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the seventh consecutive year.
Read more

Prashant Bhushan’s slander against the judiciary is really harmful to democracy, not mere dissent that can be defended by invoking freedom of expression

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The fact that Prashant Bhushan launches attack on court whenever he does not get favourable judgement is not lost on judges

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, could land him in jail for up to 6 months: Read the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against the CJI

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Controversy erupts after SP pressurises priests to place photo of Jesus Christ inside the Garbhagriha of Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.
Read more
Politics

Sambit Patra gets attacked by ‘liberals’ after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies following a television debate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supporters and 'liberals' attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered major cardiac arrest and passed away soon after he was on a television debate.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Govt of India announces list of soldiers and police officials who will be honoured with Gallantry awards on Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
The president of India will honour brave soldiers and law enforcement officials with Gallantry awards on the 74th Independence Day
Read more
Politics

While trying to hide its links to China by targeting the BJP, Congress depicts Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as Chinese President

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party in its latest goof up has depicted Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as the Chinese President in an effort to target the BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi arrested by UP police for announcing ₹51 lakh bounty on Dalit youth’s head for ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was filed under IPC section 153-A and 5052) against Shahzeb Rizvi for the video announcing bounty on Naveen's head
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
Crime

‘Sarajuddin, Istak and Shehenshah killed Rohit and dumped him in a well’: Family in Bihar’s Chhapra alleges police inaction against accused

OpIndia Staff -
The Chhapra police have filed an FIR against the local BJP leader and several others for demanding action against the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Suvarna News reporters were attacked by the Muslim mob in Bengaluru, not by police: Channel issues statement, calls out lies by Editors Guild

OpIndia Staff -
Suvarna News 24x7 completely denied that allegation by Editors Guild that their reporters were attacked by Bengaluru city police
Read more
News Reports

ED yet to receive Sushant’s phone and call records even after 4 letters to Mumbai Police: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The report says that even after four letters, the Mumbai Police has not handed over Sushant's mobile phone and call details to the ED for investigation.
Read more
Media

Deccan Herald virtually helps Jihadis find a reason to kill Naveen when they can, paints him ‘serial offender’

Nupur J Sharma -
Deccan Herald justified violence against Naveen, nephew of a Congress MLA, for am alleged Facebook post against prophet Mohammed.
Read more
Politics

Twelve days after testing positive, Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed his negative Coronavirus test results in a statement on social media.
Read more
Government and Policy

Prime Minister Modi’s 15th August speeches: Setting the agenda for the year ahead, putting a premium on credibility

G Kishan Reddy -
This year, on August 15th, the Prime Minister Modi will be speaking to all of us from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the seventh consecutive year.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
430,201FollowersFollow
300,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com