At 1.94%, India has one of lowest fatality rate for Chinese coronavirus

The fatality rate in India stands at 1.94% which is amongst the lowest in the world. In past 24 hours, India has seen almost 54,000 people recover from the Chinese virus. The recovery rate in India is at over 70% and there are currently about 6,80,571 active coronavirus cases in India. So far, a total of 18,62,258 people have recovered in the country taking recovery rate to 71.61%.