At 1.94%, India has one of lowest fatality rate for Chinese coronavirus

The fatality rate in India stands at 1.94% which is amongst the lowest in the world. In past 24 hours, India has seen almost 54,000 people recover from the Chinese virus. The recovery rate in India is at over 70% and there are currently about 6,80,571 active coronavirus cases in India. So far, a total of 18,62,258 people have recovered in the country taking recovery rate to 71.61%.
Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube
Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for coronavirus
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that one accused named Syed Nadeem, who was arrested after the incident, was admitted to the Bowring hospital due to chest pain.
So far, a total of 18,62,258 people have recovered from Chinese coronavirus in the country taking recovery rate to 71.61%.
Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical, being closely monitored by health specialists
Pranab Mukherjee had been admitted to Army (R&R) Hospital earlier this month for a brain surgery where he tested positive for coronavirus.
Donald Trump’s brother Robert Trump dies at 71
Reportedly, the US President had visited Robert at the hospital on Friday and told the media that his brother was having a 'hard time.'
Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, martyred in the Batla House encounter, to be honoured with police gallantry medal
Sharma was martyred in the Batla House encounter in 2008.
Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for coronavirus, was on stage with PM Modi on Bhoomi Pujan
Ram Janmabhoomi trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. He is now being moved to Medanta hospital, Gurugram for further treatment.