Monday, August 10, 2020
Kolkata: Cricketer Md Shami’s estranged wife receives rape threats after she wished Hindus on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, files complaint

Cricketer Mohammad Sami's estranged wife had shared a congratulatory message for Hindus on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and had called for love and harmony between Indians regardless of their caste and religion.

Hasin Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohd Shami has complained about receiving death and rape threats for her message on Ram Mandir
Cricketer Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan has filed a complaint with the cyber cell in Kolkata’s police headquarters at Lal Bazar, after she allegedly started receiving death and rape threats from radical Islamists for sharing congratulatory messages on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on her social media account.

Hasin Jahan complaints with Kolkata police

Jahan wrote in her complaint: “This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the … Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020. Some people are continuously threatening me for taking my life … even raping and molesting also. In this situation, I am feeling helpless and worried about my daughter’s future also. The continuous attack through all the social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter makes me jeopardised. Please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment. It this continues, I will be mentally depressed.” 

“I will be highly obliged if you kindly take immediate action against this mental torture. I am feeling highly insecure as I live alone with my daughter. Now every second have become a nightmare for me,” Jahan said adding she hopes the authorities will be kind to her ‘on humanitarian grounds’.

Copy of Hasin Jahan’s complaint given to cyber cell of Kolkata Police

Hasin Jahan gave her best wishes to the Hindu community on the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Jahan had taken to her Instagram handle to put out a post congratulating Hindus on the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. She wished that Indians, irrespective of their caste and religion, would live together in harmony and contribute to make India a superpower of the world. This irked the Islamic fundamentalists, who in turn started threatening the cricketer’s wife with rape, molestation and even death.

Hasin Jahan’s husband and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami threatened by Islamists

It is pertinent to note here, that Hasin Jahan’s husband and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has also been on target of these radical Islamists, who called him a “bad Muslim” for celebrating his daughter’s birthday. In 2017, we reported how the cricketer was attacked online for indulging in ‘unislamic’ act after he shared a collage of pictures on Facebook, where he and his family were seen celebrating the birthday of his daughter. The comments left on the cricketer’s Facebook page had suggested that the radicals were especially irked by Hasin Jahan not wearing a hijab during the celebrations.

Earlier too, religious fanatics had criticised and abused him for sharing a picture of himself with his wife, where his wife was not wearing any hijab or ‘modest dress’, which was argued to be against Islam.

On the historic day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi pujan, Islamists suffer a meltdown

On the day of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, many radical elements and Islamists had taken to social media to trend hashtags like #ReturnBabriLandToMuslims, #5AugustBlackDay and #BabriZindaHai.

In a historic meltdown, these Islamists not only rejected the idea of constructing a Ram Mandir at the sacred site but also discredited the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi case to claim that site at which Ram Mandir is being built will always be a mosque for them, ignoring the reality that they failed to prove it in the court.

