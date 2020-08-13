As Delhi experiences the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital, throwing traffic out of gear, an unsubstantiated video claiming to be related to the devastating impact of the deluge is doing the rounds on the Internet. The video, which went viral on social media, was shot from a bus plying on a road which is seen submerged in knee-deep water. In fact, the video shows how the flood-water has also entered the bus from which the video is being shot.

Social media posts attributed this video to today’s spell of rain in the national capital. Some poked fun at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that under his leadership, Delhi has been transformed into Venice, and the people of Delhi are touring Venice in a DTC bus.

Kejriwal ji delhi walon ko Venice ka tour DTC mein karate hue😉🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/G4tPojWPcL — Binod Caravaan 2.0 (@Being_Habibi) August 13, 2020

Some questioned as to who should be held accountable for this.

While another Twitter user alluded that today’s spell has converted Delhi into Kerala.

Nature at its best. Cruise along like a motorboat in heart of Delhi . Kerala in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DBMOWOprC2 — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) August 13, 2020

While, it is true that the national capital’s infrastructure also kind of collapses in monsoon, this particular video shared by the Twitter users, however, is that of Jaipur. The video was uploaded on a Youtube Channel on August 11, 2020, with the caption: “Water enters the low-floor bus during the heavy rains in Jaipur”.

Heavy rains lashed Jaipur on August 11 throughout the day. The rains continued till late in the night and many areas of the city were affected due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed very heavy rain today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Ayanagar weather station recorded 99.2 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, till 8.30 AM. The Palam and Ridge weather stations gauged 93.6 mm and 84.6 mm precipitation respectively. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 68 mm rainfall, according to the IMD.

The downpour, which was reportedly the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season, however, led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital, throwing traffic out of gear.

Pictures shared by ANI showed waterlogging near New Delhi Railway Station and at an underpass in the Dwarka in South-West part of the city.

Delhi: Waterlogging at an underpass in Dwarka area following rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/VoD0pfrfAJ — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Every year, the monsoons bring a set of recurring problems for the national capital, flooding the same areas year after year. One such is the Metro Bridge underpass. Last month, when Delhi received its first spell of rain, Minto Bridge near New Delhi Railway Station witnessed severe water-logging in which two vehicles got stuck including a DTC. One driver had died after a bus and tempo had completely submerged under the bridge.