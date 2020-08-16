Karni Sena protests demanding CBI probe in the case of Sushant Singh

On Sunday, the Rajput Karni Sena held a demonstration near the iconic India Gate in Delhi, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead, at his residence in Bandra on 14th June. Mumbai police claim that he had committed suicide, a fact disputed by his close friends and family members. The actor played lead roles in movies such as ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘PK’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Kai Po Che.’

Delhi: Rajput Karni Sena holds protest near India Gate demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in #SushantSinghRajput death case. pic.twitter.com/5WtgMcjbIF — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Karni Sena rules out suicide in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, the Karni Sena had reportedly warned of a violent protest if the government did not intervene and initiate a CBI investigation in the case. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Karna Sena Chief, has ruled out the suicide angle in the mysterious death of the deceased actor. He alleged that it was a ‘premeditated murder’ that was orchestrated by Bollywood mafia. He further claimed that the Bollywood gangs work on the behest of the underworld. The Karni Sena had threatened to block national highways if appropriate action is not taken in the case.

Centre gives nod to CBI investigation

Earlier, the Union government told the Supreme Court that it has accepted Bihar police’s request to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI. This had come as a big blow to the Maharashtra govt, which had vehemently opposed handing over the case to the central agency. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court hat the notification for the CBI investigation would be issued soon.