Tamil Nadu: Officials stop funerals at Christian cemetery near Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple after allegations of land encroachment

In a significant victory to Hindus in Tamil Nadu, the Tirunelveli district authorities have imposed a ban on carrying out funeral at a recently built Christian cemetery near the ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple at Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

In November 2019, the activist group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) had lodged a complaint against the land encroachment near the gopuram of ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple of Tamilnadu’s Tirunelveli by a local church.

LRO has lodged complaint to Tamilnadu’s Tirunelveli DC requesting removal of encroachment of Christian cemetery illegally started at very near to the Gopuram of ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy Temple. It is heinous attempt to usurp temple land in future @arunv2808 pic.twitter.com/XwHyVIL8Fh — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) November 7, 2019

In its complaint to the District Commissioner of Tirunelveli district, LRO had urged the authorities to remove the Christian cemetery, that had come up very close to the gopuram of ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple. The complainants had alleged that the church was attempting to usurp temple land in the future.

District authorities impose a ban on funeral at cemetery

Following the complaint by LRO, the Tirunelveli administration has imposed CrPC section 145 and also ordered to ban on carrying out any funeral in the encroached land.

On Friday, the Hindu activist group LRO took to Twitter to inform about the district authorities’ decision.

#Success Last year LRO had started pursuing matter of #Church encroachment on Gopuram of ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy Temple of Tamilnadu’s Tirunelveli. Adminstration responded to @lawinforce that Sec 145 imposed n ban on funeral imposed there. Thanks @arunv2808 https://t.co/7UfFplnqHJ pic.twitter.com/zrSNc0jotv — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) August 21, 2020

Responding to the complaint, the Tirunelveli district administration has said that the Christian cemetery is located in a private land and due to the objections raised by the devotees and people from the local area they have imposed a ban on carrying out any funeral at the cemetery land.