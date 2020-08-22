Saturday, August 22, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: Officials stop funerals at Christian cemetery near Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple after...
News Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Officials stop funerals at Christian cemetery near Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple after allegations of land encroachment

OpIndia Staff
Christian cemetery near Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple in Tirunelveli/ Image Source: VSKTelangana
3

In a significant victory to Hindus in Tamil Nadu, the Tirunelveli district authorities have imposed a ban on carrying out funeral at a recently built Christian cemetery near the ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple at Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

In November 2019, the activist group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) had lodged a complaint against the land encroachment near the gopuram of ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple of Tamilnadu’s Tirunelveli by a local church.

In its complaint to the District Commissioner of Tirunelveli district, LRO had urged the authorities to remove the Christian cemetery, that had come up very close to the gopuram of ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple. The complainants had alleged that the church was attempting to usurp temple land in the future.

District authorities impose a ban on funeral at cemetery

Following the complaint by LRO, the Tirunelveli administration has imposed CrPC section 145 and also ordered to ban on carrying out any funeral in the encroached land.

- Advertisement -

On Friday, the Hindu activist group LRO took to Twitter to inform about the district authorities’ decision.

Responding to the complaint, the Tirunelveli district administration has said that the Christian cemetery is located in a private land and due to the objections raised by the devotees and people from the local area they have imposed a ban on carrying out any funeral at the cemetery land.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Tahir Hussain led mob from his house and the Masjid, instigated Muslim mob, led to murder of Ankit Sharma: Read what Court said

OpIndia Staff -
Taking cognisance of charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain for his involvement in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots, a Delhi court on Friday said that Muslims turned violent after he provoked them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out ‘lone-wolf’ attack in national capital: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police have arrested an ISIS terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire
Read more

How Dravidian ideologues used ‘opposition to Hindi’ to build their ‘protector of Tamil culture’ image and retain power

Political History of India Suren -
We will now look at how they used the plank of opposition to Hindi as a means of building their image as protectors of Tamil culture and native rights and to bring them to power.

Destruction of temples, Hindu houses, and killings of Hindus before and after the demolition of illegal structure on Ram Janmabhoomi

Political History of India GujaratRiots.com -
After the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi by Hindus, the left media and its Islamist cohorts are bracing themselves to unleash a war against the Hindus.

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more
News Reports

‘My existence is worthless if I can’t help you,’: Leaked WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Mahesh Bhat on June 8. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Mahesh Bhat had claimed that he had met Sushant only twice and he had nothing to do with Rhea's break up with Sushant.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Akhtar and his gang keep an eye, filter ‘Islam-friendly’ people in the Industry: Kangana in Republic interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana stated that people like Javed Akhtar claim to be 'atheists' but they actually keep an eye and filter 'Islam-friendly' people in the industry.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur: ‘Because of girls like you people are encouraged to interfere with Muslim laws’, police officer advises triple talaq victim to follow Sharia law

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanpur women who was given triple talaq, confirms husband admits on record that he gave Rs 50,000 as bribe to police
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Officials stop funerals at Christian cemetery near Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple after allegations of land encroachment

OpIndia Staff -
The Tirunelveli district authorities have imposed a ban on carrying out funeral at a recently built Christian cemetery near the ancient Manimoortheeswaram Uchishta Ganapathy temple
Read more
News Reports

Tahir Hussain led mob from his house and the Masjid, instigated Muslim mob, led to murder of Ankit Sharma: Read what Court said

OpIndia Staff -
Taking cognisance of charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain for his involvement in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots, a Delhi court on Friday said that Muslims turned violent after he provoked them
Read more
News Reports

While coming under scrutiny in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Mumbai police arrest man who had abused Sonakshi Sinha online

Dibakar Dutta -
Mumbai Police, which has recently been under fire for not adequately investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested man for cyber bullying Sonakshi Sinha
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out ‘lone-wolf’ attack in national capital: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police have arrested an ISIS terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire
Read more
Media

If a journalist says she is neutral, she must be lying: Shekhar Gupta shatters the sham of ‘neutrality’ in a rare moment of honesty

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta, one of the foremost faces of supposed "neutrality" in the world of journalism and the chief of the Editors Guild of India recently acknowledged that journalists naturally had political biases
Read more
News Reports

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia deteriorates even more, here are the factors behind it

OpIndia Staff -
The decades long flourishing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has suddenly nosedived due to various factors
Read more
News Reports

Madras High Court curbs mass processions but allows immersion of idols of Lord Vinayaka by individuals

OpIndia Staff -
Madras High Court strongly objected to the arguments made by the State and directed that individuals must be allowed to immerse idols in water bodies.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur: ‘Because of girls like you people are encouraged to interfere with Muslim laws’, police officer advises triple talaq victim to follow Sharia law

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanpur women who was given triple talaq, confirms husband admits on record that he gave Rs 50,000 as bribe to police
Read more
News Reports

Bombay HC accepts PIL challenging transfer of funds from Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to Maharashtra government

OpIndia Staff -
Two transfers of Rs 5 crores each were made by the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to the Maharashtra government
Read more
Opinions

India needs to take the Quantum jump, it is time to make the country more Quantum Computing friendly

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
In the bid to build quantum technology in the country, the barriers in policy have to be removed by the govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
434,996FollowersFollow
309,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com