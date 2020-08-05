Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Islamists, ‘liberals’ attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif time and again gets attacked by Islamists only for exercising his right to expression and no toeing their line of hate.

OpIndia Staff
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists (representational image courtesy: indiatvnews.com)
367

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan which marks the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to spread the message of love and dignity instead.

Taking to Twitter, Kaif said that having grown up in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh, he has seen the ‘Ganga-Jamuna culture’ (a culture where communities live peacefully together). Kaif said that as a child he used to enjoy the Ram Lila which is celebrated ahead of Diwali. “Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity,” he tweeted.

However, even when Kaif did not explicitly celebrate the Ram Mandir construction, radicals attacked him for urging the same radicals to not spew hate.

Some insinuated that this is his tactic to get into active politics. He was also accused of indulging in ‘majority appeasement’.

Some even tried to instigate him into hating on Lord Ram instead.

His identity as a Muslim was also questioned.

The ‘liberals’ today have decided to put up a blank red profile picture to mark the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir. He was also called a ‘sarkari Muslim’ for appealing for love and unity. If appealing for peace and unity is mocked upon as ‘sarkari’ (government) things, one wonders what exactly would be part of their agenda.

Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif time and again gets attacked by Islamists only for exercising his right to expression and no toeing their line of hate. On International Yoga Day, when Kaif participated in Yoga, he was asked to perform namaz (Islamic prayer) instead. He was also attacked for supporting PM Modi’s call for Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

