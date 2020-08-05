Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan which marks the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to spread the message of love and dignity instead.

Growing up in Allahabad,a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture,I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-exsistence,honour and dignity.Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Kaif said that having grown up in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh, he has seen the ‘Ganga-Jamuna culture’ (a culture where communities live peacefully together). Kaif said that as a child he used to enjoy the Ram Lila which is celebrated ahead of Diwali. “Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity,” he tweeted.

However, even when Kaif did not explicitly celebrate the Ram Mandir construction, radicals attacked him for urging the same radicals to not spew hate.

Masks falling and flying all over the place today. Expected tha tho. — زين (@MallickZ08) August 5, 2020

Laaage rahoo, untill you get the ticket into politics. Have more bites of love and unity.



Unity is accomplished when you see everyone as equal.



You can’t bowl without ball.



You can’t bat without the bat.



Likewise you can’t run the country without the unity. — Yousuf khan afroz (@YAfroz) August 5, 2020

Be careful mate, the boundary that separates a Momin from a Munafiqoon is very thin.



No amount of majority appeasement will help in your Akhirah.



May be you realise this one day if you're of sound mind & intellect — faisal (@HajiMalcolmX) August 5, 2020

Some insinuated that this is his tactic to get into active politics.He was also accused of indulging in ‘majority appeasement’.

Some even tried to instigate him into hating on Lord Ram instead.

They changed the name of your Allahabad….they changed the very existence of Muslims…But keep on with your bullshit of Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb while they kill and lynch your brothers in faith. https://t.co/tKQAuFDJ37 — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) August 5, 2020

His identity as a Muslim was also questioned.

If a Muslim considers and calls Ram "Lord" , is he even a Muslim anymore? https://t.co/cFukAqrEXC — Jagrity Sablok (@jagritysablok1) August 5, 2020

//love and unity//

Lmao sarkari Muslim https://t.co/SqBVMBYzO3 — Faisal (@fraina1510) August 5, 2020

Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists

The ‘liberals’ today have decided to put up a blank red profile picture to mark the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir. He was also called a ‘sarkari Muslim’ for appealing for love and unity.If appealing for peace and unity is mocked upon as ‘sarkari’ (government) things, one wonders what exactly would be part of their agenda.

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif time and again gets attacked by Islamists only for exercising his right to expression and no toeing their line of hate. On International Yoga Day, when Kaif participated in Yoga, he was asked to perform namaz (Islamic prayer) instead. He was also attacked for supporting PM Modi’s call for Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.