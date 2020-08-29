Saturday, August 29, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai doctor alleges continuous harassment by government authorities amidst pandemic
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai doctor alleges continuous harassment by government authorities amidst pandemic

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai doctor accuses Panvel municipal authorities of bullying amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic
Representative Image(Source: Financial Express)
2

Even as Maharashtra was in the throes of a rampaging coronavirus pandemic, the government authorities in the state were more occupied with coercing the doctors to their whims, alleged Dr Aman Thadani in an elaborate series of tweets on the microblogging website Twitter. The doctor has accused the authorities of bullying doctors and private hospitals at a time when the state is reeling under an unprecedented pandemic.

The medical director of Niramaya Holistic Health Services Pvt. Ltd, Dr Amit Thadani, posted a harrowing account of what he and others from his profession had to go through at the hands of government employees while the coronavirus pandemic was taking root in Maharashtra, about 2 months ago.

In a flurry of tweets, Thadani accused the state government of bullying the doctors and hospitals even as they were struggling to cope up with the surging coronavirus cases.

Thadani claimed that Maharashtra government issued a circular on May 21, 2020, instituting draconian measures to “regulate” charges, not just of COVID treatment but for all other ailments.

- Advertisement -

He alleged that without any deliberations with doctors, associations or hospitals, charges for COVID treatment were capped arbitrarily. However, the government overreach did not stop just there. Even non-COVID related treatment charges were curbed, forcing all medical institutes to bill with lowest ward rates and maximum chargeable tariffs.

Thadani continued that despite being rejected for converting his hospital to COVID treatment centre by Panvel Municipal Corporation, he was summoned by Panvel Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh and threatened with dire consequences if he failed in converting his hospital into a COVID facility within three days.

Hospitals routinely hounded by Municipal corporation with their “audit teams”

The doctor also bemoaned that the “audit team” of PMC routinely visited the hospital to “scrutinise” the bills generated by them, even as they were hard-pressed to get their logistics, processes and reporting in place.

He asserted that the government authorities seemed more obsessed with paperwork and examinations the bills of hospitals rather than about patient care and outcomes of the treatment.

Amidst all this, the hospital was persistently harassed. Thadani claimed that “audit teams” showed up unannounced on several occasions, demanding papers, bills and other paraphernalia while dozens of OPD patients awaited treatment.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner threatened of revoking the license of hospitals: Dr Amit Thadani

When Thadani and his colleague opposed this unprofessional behaviour with the Municipal Commissioner, not only were they threatened with license revocation, they were also verbally abused and railroaded to follow what the authorities had asked them to. A show cause notice was sent to Thadani’ hospital, seeking forcible empanelment with MPJAY scheme within 3 days, or risk getting their licences revoked.

With the Municipal Corporation and its authorities relentlessly bullying Thadani and his hospital to their whims, the doctor approached the court to seek a stay on continuous harassment.

The judge came down hard against the PMC authorities, questioning them if we are living in a police state like Iran. The court observed in its order that the commissioner has no jurisdiction in the working of a private hospital.

While this came as a much-needed relief for Thadani and Niramaya Holistic Health Services Pvt. Ltd, he has also challenged the validity of May 21 order. Thadani asserts that none of the Acts invoked by the Maharashtra government in the order grants them any power to “regulate” charges of private hospitals.

Similarly, a hospital in Thane, Horizon Prime Hospital‘s license was suspended for a month by the Thane Municipal Corporation. The TMC then extended the suspension for three weeks. However, the HC granted relief to the private hospital, following several other private medical facilities who have been wrongly targeted by the government authorities have planned to take a legal remedy to end their ordeal.

Media report of HC granting relief to Thane-based private hospital

Government authorities obsessed with punishing private hospitals as caseloads in Maharashtra surge

At a time when the state is marred with the scourge of coronavirus, the Mumbai doctor has levelled serious allegations of bullying against the government authorities, accusing them of harassment of the front line forces and private hospitals that are scrambling to contain the inexorable spread of the pandemic.

It is worth noting that while Maharashtra government authorities showed unusual alacrity in exercising their powers and punishing private hospitals that appeared to fall afoul of the government directives, the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continued to explode at a precipitous rate, propelling it to the top of the list of the states with highest coronavirus cases.

The misplaced priorities of government authorities is certainly one of the many reasons why the state spectacularly failed in curbing the galloping coronavirus outbreak.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

OpIndia Scoops जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

Media OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai doctor alleges continuous harassment by government authorities amidst pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai doctor says state govt is more obsessed with paperwork and examinations the bills of hospitals rather than about patient care
Read more
News Reports

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opens up about his 2017 position on Net Neutrality

OpIndia Staff -
Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission recently spoke about his view on Net Neutrality and how the concerns around the topic were overblown.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to forcefully convert and marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In another case of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, a Hindu girl Muskaan was allegedly brainwashed using 'black magic'
Read more
Entertainment

‘leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder’: Staff of Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken

Dibakar Dutta -
The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. "His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body," the man revealed.
Read more
News Reports

‘Some Indians can’t take pride in their own products’, Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after Shashi Tharoor mocked him for promoting Kolhapuri footwear industry

OpIndia Staff -
Piyuh Goyal said that Kolhapuri chappals were popular in USA during hippie generation, and they have great export potential
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Dohar had alleged that George Mangalapilly had offered him money for religious conversion to Christianity
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Was a police inspector beaten by thousands of Muslims at Marina Beach in Chennai?

OpIndia Staff -
Image from a police inspector beaten by two youths in 2017 used to claim that thousands of Muslims attacked him recently
Read more
Law

Judge in Bombay HC bench that had quashed FIR against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis now dissents on linking the case with anti-CAA protests: Read full...

OpIndia Staff -
Justice M G Sewlikar objects to justice T V Nalawade saying action against Tablighi Jamaatis was due to anti-CAA protests by Muslims
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
440,589FollowersFollow
314,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com