Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
News Reports

Image of tombstone of deceased PLA soldier provides first evidence of Chinese casualty in recent clashes at Galwan valley

OpIndia Staff -
Images of the tombstones of deceased Chinese PLA soldiers has emerged that counter the claims of China that there were no casualties on their side
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Media

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban
OpIndia Explains

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.
WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty leads to two drug suppliers, detained and questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau

After the drug angle appeared in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, two men has been detained for involvement in supply of drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained the two men for selling marijuana in the Andheri area in Mumbai.

According to reports, the two men used to sale dried flower of the marijuana plant that sells for around Rs 5000 per gram. They allegedly used to sell drugs to actors and artists in the city. Reportedly they used to import drugs from Europe and America through couriers during the lockdown.

An official said, “The suppliers will be placed under arrest on the charge of possessing narcotics. We will be questioning them to find out who all they supplied the contraband to and what was Rhea’s role in this.”

The drug angle in the case had emerged after WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with her acquaintances were recovered by the ED where they were seen discussion about the purchase of drugs. A series of WhatsApp messages which was allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone revealed Rhea’s occasional use of drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc. The chats were deleted and have been retrieved during the investigation by ED. The messages also contained communications with a drug dealer named Gaurav.

After recovery of the messages, ED had informed the same to the NCB, after which NCB had registered a case in the matter and started a probe. ED is probing the money laundering angle in the case.

The CBI, which is probing the main death case, is expected to probe the connection of drug dealers with the film industry in Mumbai.

WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty leads to two drug suppliers, detained and questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau

OpIndia Staff -
NCB detains the two men used to sale dried flower of the marijuana plant to actors and artists in Mumbai film industry
Sudarshan News chief editor says they have not received Delhi HC order staying ‘UPSC Jihad’ program, will be aired as per schedule

OpIndia Staff -
Stay order on 'UPSC Jihad' by Sudarshan News was passed in absence of the channel, the channel says they have not got the order
Read how PM Modi ensured Maharashtra girl Swapnali Sutar who had to climb top of the hill for internet connectivity does not miss her...

OpIndia Staff -
Originally, it was reported on social media that she is one Sunita who is preparing for MBBS, but later it was clarified that her name is actually Swapnali Sutar.
PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.
NIA files 13,500 page charge sheet in Pulwama terror attack, names Pakistani nationals including JeM chief Masood Azhar

OpIndia Staff -
NIA has named number of Pakistani nationals including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar in the 13,500 page charge sheet for Pulwama terror attack
