After the drug angle appeared in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, two men has been detained for involvement in supply of drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained the two men for selling marijuana in the Andheri area in Mumbai.

According to reports, the two men used to sale dried flower of the marijuana plant that sells for around Rs 5000 per gram. They allegedly used to sell drugs to actors and artists in the city. Reportedly they used to import drugs from Europe and America through couriers during the lockdown.

An official said, “The suppliers will be placed under arrest on the charge of possessing narcotics. We will be questioning them to find out who all they supplied the contraband to and what was Rhea’s role in this.”

The drug angle in the case had emerged after WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with her acquaintances were recovered by the ED where they were seen discussion about the purchase of drugs. A series of WhatsApp messages which was allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone revealed Rhea’s occasional use of drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc. The chats were deleted and have been retrieved during the investigation by ED. The messages also contained communications with a drug dealer named Gaurav.

After recovery of the messages, ED had informed the same to the NCB, after which NCB had registered a case in the matter and started a probe. ED is probing the money laundering angle in the case.

The CBI, which is probing the main death case, is expected to probe the connection of drug dealers with the film industry in Mumbai.