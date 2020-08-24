Priyank Kunoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission of Child Rights, has announced on Twitter that the commission has taken cognisance of the complaint filed against Tamil Nadu Police Officer Anthony Michael for allegedly torturing the children of Sadhu Saravanan. The police officer has been accused of beating the Hindu Sadhu which led to him committing suicide.

The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter, and necessary instructions have been issued to the District Superintendent of Police for investigation and report within 7 days. pic.twitter.com/IghVEXJGE8 — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) August 24, 2020

The complaint was filed by the Legal Rights Observatory and sought an FIR against the police officer under the Juvenile Justice Act. The son and daughter of victim Saravanan had also told the local media that the SI had brutally attacked their father.

Hindu Makkal Katchi claims Saravanan beaten up for opposing religious conversions

Today, a right-wing Hindu nationalist party in Tamil Nadu, the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) held a demonstration in Salem demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident. According to a report by Swarajya, the local organiser of the event, CM Manikandan, has alleged sub-inspector Antony Michael, who abetted the Hindu Sadhu to suicide, had beaten up the latter, as his activities were obstructing conversion efforts made by local church people.

“There is a church in the locality. Not many were going to it and the sadhu was held responsible for it. So, Michael beat him up to ensure he would not be a hurdle,” the HMK leader claimed.

The Sadhu committed suicide after being beaten up by the police officer

- Advertisement -

We reported how on August 14, when Saravanan was treating two women, possessed by evil spirits, at his home, when SI Anthony Michael rushed to the spot and allegedly thrashed him after abusing him. Following the attack on him, the Hindu Sadhu went missing the next morning. As local people and his friends began a search next day, his friends received his video on Whatsapp in which he said that the police beating had led to his depression.

Later, on 15th August his decomposed body was found in that area and the police found a mobile near the body. “Sub-inspector Anthony Michael beat me up thinking he can do anything with the power he got,” the sadhu alleged in the video.