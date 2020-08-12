Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News Reports Nigerian singer sentenced to death by Sharia Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad
News Reports
Updated:

Nigerian singer sentenced to death by Sharia Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

The 22-year-old singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminu was found guilty of committing blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad for a song saying that an imam from Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood is above the Prophet

OpIndia Staff
Yahaya Sharif-Aminu
Sharia Court in Nigeria sentenced Yahaya Sharif-Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy (Image: Bolognanotizie)
140

A musician from the northern state of Kano in Nigeria has been sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy by a Sharia Court. According to a report published by BBC, 22-year-old Yahaya Sharif-Aminu was found guilty of committing blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad. One of his songs were circulated via WhatsApp in March in which he had praised Imam from Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood. He allegedly said that the Imam was above Prophet Muhammad.

An upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area sentenced him to death by hanging. Aminu had denied the charges against him. Judge Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani added in his judgment that Aminu could appeal against the verdict. In the states across northern Nigeria have both Secular and Sharia laws. The non-Muslims are not covered under Sharia Law. In 1999, Sharia Law was introduced in Nigeria. Since then, only one death sentence passed by the Sharia court has been carried out.

The singer went into hiding after composing the song. His family house was burnt down the protesters. They gathered outside the Headquarters of Hisbah, the Islamic Police of Nigeria and demanded strict action against him. He was detained later. The leader of the protesters Idris Ibrahim said that his arrest would serve as a warning for others not to do anything that goes against their belief. He said, “This [judgement] will serve as a deterrent to others who feel they could insult our religion or prophet and go scot-free.”

The unknown singer Aminu

Before protests erupted against him, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu was one of the lesser-known singers in Nigeria. He is an Islamic gospel musician, and his work is mainly famous in his Tjjaniya sect.

- Advertisement -

Another member of the Tijaniya sect was sentenced to death in Sharia courts in the country in 2016 and remains in prison. Abdulazeez Inyass was convicted of blasphemy in Kano after a secret trial for allegedly proclaiming that Tijaniya founder Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse “was bigger than Prophet Muhammad” during a sermon.

USCIRF Condemns Death Sentence

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) stated on 10th August and condemned the death sentence against the 22-year-old singer over blasphemy charges. USCIRF Vice Chair Tony Perkins said, “Blasphemy laws are inconsistent with universal human rights standards because they fail to respect recognized rights, including freedom of religion and expression. The Nigerian government must overturn Sharif-Aminu’s death sentence and repeal blasphemy laws still present in state-sponsored courts.”

USCIRF Commissioner Frederick A. Davie stated, “It is unconscionable that Sharif-Aminu is facing a death sentence merely for expressing his beliefs artistically through music. The U.S. Senate should work swiftly to pass S.Res. 458, which calls for the global repeal of heresy, blasphemy and apostasy laws.” USCIRF listed Nigeria as a country of particular concern under the International Religious Freedom Act for engaging in or tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom in its Annual report for 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case
Read more

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru

Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials 'AU'
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: Did you know in the past Muslim mobs have attacked New Indian Express building and Deccan Herald over ‘insult to Prophet Muhammad’

OpIndia Staff -
This is not the first time that the city of Bengaluru was embroiled in a bloody communal strife, similar riots took place in the past too
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Muslim mob attacks journalists and damage cameras, 60 policemen injured in stone-pelting

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons during Bengaluru riots, also barged into the nearby police quarters
Read more
News Reports

Nigerian singer sentenced to death by Sharia Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
The 22-year-old singer was convicted of blasphemy for a song saying that a Tijaniya sect Imam is above the Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Dutt to go to USA for treatment, rumours of lung cancer at advanced stage making rounds on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Dutt announced break from work for medical treatment, requested fans not to make speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against 20-year-old Ayan for getting underaged girls to smoke hookah, was earlier arrested on molestation charges

OpIndia Staff -
20-year-old man Ayan who was previously arrested on charges of molestation is now identified as the perpetrator who made minor girls have hookah in a bar in Meerut.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,996FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com