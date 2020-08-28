Pakistan, teetering on the edge of being placed on the international terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘blacklist’, ludicrously urges the Paris-based body to block funds to India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing the latter being involved in terrorist activities.

In a meeting held at Pakistan’s parliament, Shehryar Afridi, chair of the Pakistani Parliament’s Kashmir Committee and Sardar Attique Khan, the former PM of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) accused RSS of “terrorist activities funded by the Indian diaspora”. Raising concerns, the duo urged the UN, the FATF and other financial institutions to take “cognizance of the situation and follow it up with immediate action to block these illegal transactions” as they said that RSS has been using these funds to “kill and torture religious minorities” in India and Kashmir and carrying a “Hindu supremacist ideology”.

“The RSS terrorists have carried out terrorist attacks across India killing Muslims, including in 2006 Malegaon blasts, Mecca Masjid bombing in Hyderabad, Samjhauta Express bombings and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah blasts,” they said.

Pakistan laments over FATF’s silence on RSS

“The RSS is receiving funding from Indian diaspora based in various countries and Indian Consulates are facilitating the transfer of funding to the terrorist organization that is killing and lynching Muslims in India and Kashmir and carrying a Hindu supremacist ideology,” said Afridi and Khan, lamenting over the “silence of FATF over illegal and illicit transactions to the RSS.”

“The global financial watchdog, Financial Action Task Force, must take measures to combat money-laundering and terror-financing to the Hindu terror outfits,” the two leaders demanded.

Like their supremo Imran Khan, who obsesses over creating a vile narrative against India over Kashmir, the duo also said that the world should be made aware about the “atrocities being committed on the helpless Kashmiris by the Indian fascist forces”.

The terror state consistently receives a low rating by FATF

Pakistan, being shunned Internationally for harbouring terrorism, has a habit of creating a narrative to divert attention from its terrorism, and to do so, the terror state has often accused India’s ruling party BJP and the RSS of fanning “Hindu terrorism”, a narrative peddled by Congress which was busted a long time ago. However, the irony here is that despite consistently receiving an extremely low rating by FATF, the terror state has urged the terror watchdog to take action against India.

The Global watchdog FATF had retained Pakistan in the Greylist in this February. The FATF subgroup International Cooperation Review Group had recommended retaining Pakistan in the ‘grey list’ citing that Pakistan failed to take appropriate action against terror financers.

Earlier in October 2019, the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had published its annual report (Mutual Evaluation report of Pakistan) which stated, “With the exception of some recent actions discussed in detail below, Pakistan has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against all listed individuals and entities – especially those associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT)/Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) as well as the groups’ leader Hafiz Saeed.”