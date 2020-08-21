Friday, August 21, 2020
Samajwadi Party leader Lautan ‘Ram’ Nishad says Lord Ram never existed, he is a fictional character like in movies

"My faith is on the constitution made by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Karpoori Thakur, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Sabitribai Phule, from whom we have got the right to read, write, sit in government jobs," said the SP leader.

SP leader Lautan 'Ram' Nishad says Lord Ram is a fictional character
Samajwadi Party leader Lotan Ram Nishad/ Image Source: News Nation
Samajwadi Party leader Chaudhary Lautan Ram Nishad on Tuesday made objectionable remarks on Ram Mandir and went on to question the very existence of Lord Ram.

Raising doubts over the existence of Lord Ram, Lautan Ram Nishad – who is also the president of Samajwadi Party (SP) Backward Class Cell, said that Lord Shri Ram was just a fictional character just as in the movies. Nishad was in Ayodhya on Tuesday to select local office bearers for the party.

SP leader’s statement

Continuing his anti-Hindu rhetoric, SP leader Nishad further claimed that the Constitution has also accepted that no hero like Lord Ram was ever born in India.

Speaking to the media, Lautan Ram Nishad said, “I have nothing to do with the construction of Ram’s temple or Krishna’s temple… I have no faith in Ram, this is my personal thought. My faith is on the constitution made by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Karpoori Thakur, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Sabitribai Phule, from whom we have got the right to read, write, sit in government jobs.”

Further, the Samajwadi Party leader added that he only believed in them from whom he had benefited directly. Raising doubts over Lord Ram’s existence, Nishad said, “On the question of Rama, I question his existence as well. Ram is a fictional character, similar to a movie script of the film. Ram is a character who does not exist. The Constitution has also said that Ram was not born a hero, no hero named Ram was born in India.”

Meanwhile, BJP has reacted to the statements made by SP leader Lotan Ram Nishad and has demanded a clarification from SP National President Akhilesh Yadav. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

