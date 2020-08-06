On the death Anniversary of Sushma Swaraj, it is important to remember her role in Indian politics as a people’s leader and a great orator. In June 1996, she spoke in Lok Sabha for almost 30 minutes to present her stand on secularism, communalism, Ram Mandir and being an unapologetic Hindu.

In her speech, she said that they were communal because they advocate the singing of Vande Matram and fight for the respect of the National Flag. She added that if demanding abrogation of Article 370 is communal, she accepts the tag proudly. It has to be noted that just a day before her death, on 5th August 2019, the Indian government announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. At that time, she thanked Prime Minister in her last tweet and said, “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

The real face of “secular” forces in Swaraj’s words

When Bhagwati Devi interrupted her during the speech and said that she was stopped from entering a temple, and asked is she not Hindu. To which Swaraj said that Bharatiya Janta Party had laid the foundation of the Ram Mandir by the hands of a Harijan (Dalit). She added that Congressmen are secular, the same congressmen who murdered 3000 Sikhs on the streets of Delhi. In Bihar, Janata Dal people divided Yadavs and Muslims that resulted in the 1989 riots, and now they are enjoying the tag of seculars.

Swaraj said that these people of the Samajwadi Party made their vote bank happy by killing innocent Rambhakts with bullets. Still, they enjoy the tag of being secular. The Communist people chased Chakma refugees away and kept on accepting illegal immigrants. They are now enjoying being called secular.

She said, “we are not ashamed of being Hindu, we are communal and we are anti-secular, and in this country, if you are not ashamed of being a Hindu, then you cannot be certified a secular by these pseudo-intellectuals. Mr Speaker, our definition of secularism is that a Hindu should be a good Hindu, a Muslim should be a good Muslim, a Sikh should be a good Sikh and a Christian should be a good Christian, and everyone should follow their religions while simultaneously respecting each other.”

Swaraj – the people’s minister

Sushma Swaraj became the youngest member of the cabinet at the age of 25 in Haryana Government. In Modi government, she was well known for her role as the Minister of External Affairs. During her tenure, she helped thousands of stranded Indians to reach back home and people from other countries to find a way to India, especially for medical treatment. When Swaraj was getting treated for a kidney ailment, she kept working from Hospital and then home to ensure those who need support, get it on time.

On her demise, the people from across world mourned and posted messages remembering her contribution towards society. Irrespective of geography and political ideology, Sushma Swaraj was loved by everyone for her work and dedication. The complete transcript of her speech is available here.