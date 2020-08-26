Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Home News Reports AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan had also claimed that Hussain is being framed as he is a Muslim.

OpIndia Staff
Family of Tahir Hussain
MLA Amanatullah asks for protection for Hussain's family (Image: Amanatullah's twitter account KhanAmanatullah)
2

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan posted on his official twitter account and urged LG Delhi to protect the family of Tahir Hussain. He claimed that Tahir’s children approached him and informed him that they are facing a lot of problems since Hussain is currently in jail. He said that the children are unable to pay school fees as Hussain’s accounts are seized.

Charge sheet filed by Delhi Police has revealed that Tahir Hussain orchestrated the anti-Hindu riots in February 2020 in the national capital. He is also accused of leading a mob from his house and masjid which led to IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder.

Khan was actively involved in giving speeches during anti-CAA protests in Delhi from December to February. He was spotted leading protests in Delhi in December that later turned violent. He had also claimed that Hussain is being framed as he is a Muslim.

Tahir Hussain’s involvement in Delhi Riots

In his confession, Tahir Hussain has said that he was involved in planning and executing of Anti Hindu Delhi Riots of February 2020. He said in his statement to the police that extremist Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) helped him in the planning and arranging funds. Tahir Hussain is also the main accused of the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.

- Advertisement -

It is alleged that he, along with his followers, threw stones, acid packs, petrol bombs and more from the roof of Hussain’s house at the crowd. Since his name appeared as one of the accused in the riots, the left-leaning media is trying hard to clear his name and prove him innocent. However, the charge sheets filed by Delhi police mention there is enough proof against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsamanatullah khan delhi riots, tahir hussain delhi riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma
Read more
News Reports

AAP may give ticket to Delhi riots mastermind Tahir Hussain’s wife: Report

OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan conveyed it to the family that Tahir Hussain's wife will be contesting the elections.
Read more

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.

Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 21-year-old Devika Rotawan was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.

#RahulHiRashiHai – Sambit Patra explains how Congress cannot think beyond the Gandhis as CWC chooses Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sambit Patra on live television today explained how 'Rahul is Rashi' from the popular meme, 'Rasode mein kaun hai' that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma
Read more
News Reports

‘Jesus Christ has returned to earth in form of Chinese woman’, claims The Church of Almighty God: Read how banned Chinese cult making inroads...

OpIndia Staff -
Nagaland Baptist Church Council has issued a warning that a violent Chinese cult church is spreading its roots in the Northeastern region
Read more
News Reports

AAP may give ticket to Delhi riots mastermind Tahir Hussain’s wife: Report

OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan conveyed it to the family that Tahir Hussain's wife will be contesting the elections.
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: 2 cases of COVID-19 reinfection detected, experts to probe if it is caused by different strains of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Two medical professionals from private hospitals have been reportedly reinfected by coronavirus in Hyderabad
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ‘resurrects’ again after reports of him being dead or in coma surface

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Recently, reports of the North Korean leader being dead or lying in a coma had surfaced again, fuelling speculations that his sister may soon assume the leadership.
Read more
News Reports

Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
The 21-year-old Devika Rotawan was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Read more
News Reports

#RahulHiRashiHai – Sambit Patra explains how Congress cannot think beyond the Gandhis as CWC chooses Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president

OpIndia Staff -
Sambit Patra on live television today explained how 'Rahul is Rashi' from the popular meme, 'Rasode mein kaun hai' that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.
Read more
Politics

Kerala: Fire breaks out at section of Secretariat complex under scanner in the gold smuggling case, opposition smells conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the fire broke out, the opposition parties tore into the Kerala state government alleging foul play
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
438,457FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com