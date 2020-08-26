Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan posted on his official twitter account and urged LG Delhi to protect the family of Tahir Hussain. He claimed that Tahir’s children approached him and informed him that they are facing a lot of problems since Hussain is currently in jail. He said that the children are unable to pay school fees as Hussain’s accounts are seized.

ताहिर हुसैन के बच्चे आज मुझसे मिले और रोते हुए मुझसे कहा, कि हमारा क्या क़ुसूर है? डर की वजह से आज हम अपने ही घर में नहीं रह पा रहे हैं, Account सीज़ होने की वजह से स्कूल की फ़ीस तक नहीं दे पा रहे @LtGovDelhi साहब से मेरी गुज़ारिश है कि ताहिर हुसैन की फैमिली को प्रोटेक्शन दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/87OJ39PlHk — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) August 25, 2020

Charge sheet filed by Delhi Police has revealed that Tahir Hussain orchestrated the anti-Hindu riots in February 2020 in the national capital. He is also accused of leading a mob from his house and masjid which led to IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder.

Khan was actively involved in giving speeches during anti-CAA protests in Delhi from December to February. He was spotted leading protests in Delhi in December that later turned violent. He had also claimed that Hussain is being framed as he is a Muslim.

Tahir Hussain’s involvement in Delhi Riots

In his confession, Tahir Hussain has said that he was involved in planning and executing of Anti Hindu Delhi Riots of February 2020. He said in his statement to the police that extremist Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) helped him in the planning and arranging funds. Tahir Hussain is also the main accused of the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.

It is alleged that he, along with his followers, threw stones, acid packs, petrol bombs and more from the roof of Hussain’s house at the crowd. Since his name appeared as one of the accused in the riots, the left-leaning media is trying hard to clear his name and prove him innocent. However, the charge sheets filed by Delhi police mention there is enough proof against him.