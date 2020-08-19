Thursday, August 20, 2020
Home News Reports Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA attire goes viral, the company distances itself from the policy

The company claimed that the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was its part of a diversity training class.

OpIndia Staff
165

In the politically charged environment in the USA ahead of the Presidential elections, US-based Tyre maker Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company had to face major embarrassment after President Donald Trump called for its boycott. “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES”, tweeted President Trump after a slide from the company went viral banning MAGA branded attire. MAGA, or Make America Great Again, is a slogan popularized by Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Sharply criticising the Ohio headquartered company for allegedly banning merchandise carrying the MAGA slogan, he justified the call for boycotting Goodyear tyres and buying better tyres for far less as the Radical Left Democrats do the same. “Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now”, the POTUS declared.

President Trump’s tweet came after an employee of the company posted a slide displayed at a plant of the company, which listed MAGA hats under the unacceptable category. According to the employee, the slide was displayed by an area manager kiat the Topeka plant of the company, who had said that the slide came from the corporate office in Akron, Ohio. The slide displayed items under two categories, acceptable and unacceptable.

Under acceptable, it listed Black Lives Matter (BLM), and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride. While under unacceptable, the slide listed: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material. The employee took a photo of the slide and posted the same on social media, after which it went viral.

- Advertisement -

After the tweet of President Trump, the company went into damage control mode and issued a statement distancing itself from the slide. The company claimed that the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was its part of a diversity training class. The company said, “a widely circulated image sparked a strong reaction, and we wanted to take the opportunity to provide some context to the visual and our policies”.

“To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination. To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues,” the statement added. Goodyear also clarified that it is not anti-police, as some were claiming after seeing the slide.

In the current election campaign, President Trump is speaking against what he calls the left-wing “cancel culture”, the practice of the left-liberals to punish people for not allying with their political ideology. “One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’ — driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” Donald Trump had said during a speech a few weeks ago. Therefore, by calling for the boycott, Trump sought to pay back the left in their own coin.

President Trump in the Beast

It is interesting to note that the Presidential Limousine used by the US President, known as the Beast, uses custom-made tyres made by Goodyear.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA attire goes viral, the company distances itself from the policy

OpIndia Staff -
After internal slide of Goodyear listing 'MAGA Attire' in unacceptable category emerged on Internet, President Trump hits back
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more

Mahesh Bhatt denies links with modelling firm accused in a sexual abuse case, issues statement after appearing before NCW

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Bhatt said that IMG Ventures used his images without authorization in posters of Mr and Miss Glamour 2020

Is Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandson, at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Parth Pawar, the son of the Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has tweeted 'Satyameva Jayate' after the SC verdict of Sushant Singh case.

Congress troll Saket Gokhale spreads fake news claiming Ankhi Das has links with RSS using her twin sister’s image

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale uses images of Rashmi Das to spread fake news that her sister and Facebook executive Ankhi Das is linked with RSS

‘No FIR filed in Sushant Singh Rajput case, no investigation on complaints yet’: Read Supreme Court’s comments on Mumbai police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SC said that political interference is being alleged in both states (Maharashtra and Bihar), which has the potential to discredit the investigation.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more
Live Updates

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA attire goes viral, the company distances itself from the policy

OpIndia Staff -
After internal slide of Goodyear listing 'MAGA Attire' in unacceptable category emerged on Internet, President Trump hits back
Read more
News Reports

AMU organises webinar to discuss Khilafat movement, BJP calls it a threat to country’s internal security, seeks action against varsity

OpIndia Staff -
AMU had conducted the webinar on August 13 and a Turkish professor also took part in the discussion on the Khilafat movement
Read more
News Reports

Retired judges, bureaucrats, lawyers write to CJI demanding action against those opposing Prashant Bhushan’s conviction in contempt of court case

OpIndia Staff -
The group has urged the Supreme Court to take exemplary action against the naysayers who have been maligning the court by peddling falsehoods
Read more
News Reports

D-Company aide Chhota Shakeel’s gang member apprehended by Gujarat ATS, was plotting to kill BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
FIR against Chhota Shakeel was filed after Delhi police got intel that he was plotting to kill political leaders and judges
Read more
News Reports

Posters come up in Aligarh threatening to burn Muslim women alive, banish from Islam, for worshipping Ram Lalla

OpIndia Staff -
Woman BJP leader Rubi Asif Khan and Nargis Mehboob in Aligarh receives threats after performing pooja of Ram Lalla
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Pankaj Punia insults women, mocks the Re 1 sanitary napkin scheme announced by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Pankaj Punia mocked RSS supporters by asking them to use Re 1 sanitary napkin provided by govt to poor women
Read more
News Reports

Balochistan: It has been 11 years since Dr Deen Mohammad was kidnapped in 2009. All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch was kidnapped in 2009. After 11 years of protests, requests and hunger strikes, the family is yet to receive any information about his whereabouts.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Women groove to the ‘Nagin Nagin’ song at Independence Day event organised by Trinamool Congress in West Bengal: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Video of women doing 'Nagin dance' to a Bollywood song at an Independent Day program organised by TMC has gone viral on Internet
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt denies links with modelling firm accused in a sexual abuse case, issues statement after appearing before NCW

OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Bhatt said that IMG Ventures used his images without authorization in posters of Mr and Miss Glamour 2020
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
433,871FollowersFollow
307,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com