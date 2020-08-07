Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

The 500-year-old struggle to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi and ensure that Ram Lalla Virajaman gets his home back finally culminated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing the Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya this week. The struggle to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi has seen several heroes rise to the call of their Dharma and fight, some inside the courtroom and others outside. One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus.

After Hindus won the case in Supreme Court and especially after the Bhoomi Pujan, social media was rife with discussions about the heroes who made the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi possible. One of the names most discussed was unsurprisingly that of 93-year-old K Parasaran.

Amidst the discussions, a Twitter account in his name came up with the handle @KPrasaran. The account used the picture of Mr Parasaran and its Twitter following grew exponentially since people thought it was an authentic account that belonged to the veteran lawyer.

The first tweet that the account posted was on the 4th of August, a day before the Bhoomi Pujan.

जो लोग प्रभु श्री राम के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक पहूंचे,,जो लोग कभी भी राममंदिर नही बनने देना चाहते थे,, आज वही लोग रामभक्त बने बैठे है और अपने को रामभक्त प्रमाणित करने के लिए होड लगाए बैठे है.



ये सब प्रभु श्री राम की लीला है,,जो क्या से क्या करा देते है. — K. Parasaran (@KPrasaran) August 4, 2020

On the 5th of August, the account also hailed the judgement by tweeting a picture of the veteran lawyer.

In one of the latest tweet by the account, it says that Kapil Sibal had said that he will commit suicide if the Ram Mandir is ever made.

कपिल सिब्बल जी कहे थे की अगर राममंदिर बना तो #आत्महत्या कर लुंगा…



राममंदिर तो बन गया लेकिन आत्महत्या कब करेंगे वो?? — K. Parasaran (@KPrasaran) August 7, 2020

With the euphoria of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, many assumed that the account was authentic and started following it. At the time of writing this report, the account had 3,737 followers in a short span of time.

OpIndia reached out to the team that worked with him during the Ram Mandir case in the Supreme Court. Advocate Yogeshwaran, who had worked withMr K Parasaran during the case informed OpIndia that the account was indeed fake and that K Parasaran was not on Twitter.

Two other people in the know and who have been associated with the team also clarified that the veteran lawyer is not on Twitter.

The fact that the account was fake was evident from the language being used in the tweets since a 93-year-old veteran lawyer would not use statement so loosely.

Interestingly, the account’s latest tweet about Kapil Sibal is also fake. Congress leader Kapil Sibal had never said that he will commit suicide if the Ram Mandir was built. This claim was debunked by many and there is no authentic record of Sibal ever making that statement.

K Parasaran and his illustrious career

K Parasaran is a senior Supreme Court advocate who in a legal career spanning over six decades, served as the Attorney General of India from 1983 to 1989. He had earlier served as the Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu in 1976.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2003 and 2011. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Indian President in 2012 for a period of six years.

K Parasaran said that the historic wrong was committed by Babar and it needed to be corrected

In the 40 gruelling days of final arguments of Ramjanmabhoomi case, Parasaran would exhibit infectious energy and would go well prepared every day for the sessions that began at 10.30 am and closed around 4 or 5 pm. It was K Parasaran’s legal brainchild to make Ram Lalla a litigant in the case, which cemented the case for the Hindu litigants.

During the course of the hearing, Parasaran argued that a historic wrong was committed by Babar 433 years ago when he constructed a Mosque at Lord Ram’s birthplace and it needed to be corrected.

One of the most notable arguments by Parasaran, in this case, was, “Muslims can pray in any other mosque in Ayodhya. There are 55-60 mosques in Ayodhya alone. But, for Hindus, this is the birthplace of Lord Ram, which we cannot change”.

Since 2016, Parasaran’s court cases have been rare. He has picked up only two cases after that – the Sabarimala case and the Ayodhya dispute. During the hearings, he expressed his deep desire when he had said: “My last wish before I die, is to finish this case.”