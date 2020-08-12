Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News Reports Vishwa Hindu Parishad accuses Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 of hurting Hindu sentiments, seeks legal...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad accuses Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 of hurting Hindu sentiments, seeks legal action

Besides being criticised for hurting Hindu sentiments, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 has been facing the wrath of Netizens for endorsing Nepotism.

OpIndia Staff
Mahest Bhatt's directorial venture Sadak 2 criticised for endorsing nepotism and hurting Hindu sentiments
5

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s first home production, Sadak 2, which also marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as a director after 20 years, has garnered a lot of controversies, even before its release. Reportedly, Vishwa Hindu Parishad is now seeking action against filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial venture which is yet to release on the OTT platform Hotstar. VHP leader Vijay Shankar Tiwari has called out the film on Twitter by alleging that it ‘hurts religious sentiments’. He has claimed that the film is portraying Hindus in the bad light and that the centre needs to take action against the makers of the film.

The movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, revolves around the protagonist’s encounter with a “fake Sadhu”. Basically Alia’s character in the movie is out to expose a fake guru and his ashram. Sanjay Dutt’s character will help Alia in ‘exposing’ the Baba.

This movie, like many other Bollywood movies which glorify Islam and make fun of Hindu culture, has portrayed a Hindu Sadhu in a bad light. This has particularly irked the Hindus, who have collectively demanded a boycott of the film for its demeaning portrayal of Hindu sadhus and saints.

It is pertinent to note here, that last month, when the poster of the movie was released, then too, the movie had run into controversy. In a complaint filed before a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, the filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actor Alia Bhatt, were accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments” through the poster. The complainant had taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar (which is a place of pilgrimage for the Hindus) in the poster of Sadak 2, which is said to be a sequel to the 1991 film that originally starred Sanjay with Pooja Bhatt.

- Advertisement -

VHP leader Vijay Shankar Tiwari also highlighted in another tweet that how this Mahesh Bhatt’s film endorses nepotism. Tiwari wrote in Hindi: “सुनील दत्त के बेटे हैं संजय दत्त, महेश भट्ट की बेटियाँ हैं पूजा और आलिया, सिद्धार्थ रॉय कपूर के भाई हैं आदित्य, इन सबकी फिल्म है सड़क-2, जो आज रिलीज हुई है,अब महेश भट्ट को बताना होगा कि तुम्हारा और तुम्हारी फिल्म का हश्र खान ब्रदर्स जैसा ही होगा।यही है नेपोटिज्म है।” roughly traslated as “Sanjay Dutt is the son of Sunil Dutt, Alia and Pooja are the daughters of Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur is the brother of Siddharth Roy Kapur. They all have acted in Sadak 2, which was released today. Now, it’s time to tell Mahesh Bhatt that he and his film will meet the same fate as Khan brothers. This is nepotism.”

Amid the raging debate about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood, which was reignited after the untimely demise of the young actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a section of angry netizens uninstalled Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT app that is all set to premiere the comeback film of director Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2. On Monday, the angry social media users trended the hashtag #UninstallHotstar on Twitter, urging people to boycott the Bhatt family’s project.

Mahesh Bhatt’s alleged closeness with Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who has now been charged with abetment to suicide in an FIR filed by the late actor’s father, is also believed to be one of the reasons of netizens’ wrath.

Amidst all of this, Alia Bhatt has turned off the comments section of her social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter. Sadak 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case
Read more

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru

Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials 'AU'
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Vishwa Hindu Parishad accuses Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 of hurting Hindu sentiments, seeks legal action

OpIndia Staff -
Amid all the raging controversies, angry netizens uninstalled Disney+ Hotstar, that is all set to premiere Sadak 2
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: Did you know in the past Muslim mobs have attacked New Indian Express building and Deccan Herald over ‘insult to Prophet Muhammad’

OpIndia Staff -
This is not the first time that the city of Bengaluru was embroiled in a bloody communal strife, similar riots took place in the past too
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Muslim mob attacks journalists and damage cameras, 60 policemen injured in stone-pelting

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons during Bengaluru riots, also barged into the nearby police quarters
Read more
News Reports

Nigerian singer sentenced to death by Sharia Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
The 22-year-old singer was convicted of blasphemy for a song saying that a Tijaniya sect Imam is above the Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Dutt to go to USA for treatment, rumours of lung cancer at advanced stage making rounds on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Dutt announced break from work for medical treatment, requested fans not to make speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against 20-year-old Ayan for getting underaged girls to smoke hookah, was earlier arrested on molestation charges

OpIndia Staff -
20-year-old man Ayan who was previously arrested on charges of molestation is now identified as the perpetrator who made minor girls have hookah in a bar in Meerut.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,996FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com