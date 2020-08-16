Sunday, August 16, 2020
Updated:

Watch: When PM Modi ran and hugged former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had been admitted at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here since June 11, passed away at the age of 93.

OpIndia Staff
Narendra Modi hugging BJP stalwart-statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Exactly two years after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi running to hug Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Modi can be seen approaching Atal Bihari Vajpayee from the background and giving a warm hug to him in the premise of the party office. Several other BJP leaders can also be seen with Vajpayee in the video.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee could also be seen patting on Modi’s back and smiling at him. Following this, Modi, then an RSS karyakarta can be seen holding Vajpayee’s hand and touches it on the forehead.

Prime Minister Modi, who rose up to become country’s Prime Minister from the ranks of being up a normal RSS karyakarta, considers Vajpayee as his mentor. The above video also suggests the deep bonding between the two leaders. 

On August 1, 2018, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, passed away at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the age of 93. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

