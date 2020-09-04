Days after India Today claimed that three CBI officers have supposedly informed the publication there is no ‘murder angle’ in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central investigative agency has dismissed all such ‘speculative’ reports.

On Tuesday, India Today had published an exclusive news article titled, “Exclusive: No proof of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case, probe still on, CBI officers tell India Today.” Citing three anonymous CBI officers, the report claimed that the investigative agency did not find any incriminating evidence that could establish the murder angle.

“According to the team conducting the probe, none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide,” the report emphasised. The article stated that while CBI has not officially ‘closed’ the investigation of the ‘murder’, the officers have been focused on examining the ‘abetment of suicide’ angle. “The CBI officials say they are focussing on the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment to suicide,” the India Today article reiterated.

CBI dismisses ‘speculative claims’ by India Today

Two days after India Today published its ‘exclusive’ report, the Central Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Thursday rubbishing its claims and stated that no ongoing investigative details have been shared with the media by any spokesperson or team member. “No details have been shared,” it reiterated.

“The CBI is conducting an investigation related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of an ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of the investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI”, the statement read.

India Today airs exclusive interview with Rhea Chakraborty, certifies Sushant as ‘mentally disturbed’

Earlier, India Today gave airtime to prime accused Rhea Chakraborty to whitewash her alleged role in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the interview and a number of subsequent news shows, the channel has been emphasising that Sushant Singh had “mental health issues” to assert the suicide angle.

Recently, India Today published an ‘exclusive’ news article titled, “Exclusive: Rhea Chakraborty’s school photo from Agra, teachers say she was a bright student.” While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant’s case, the media publication nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.