Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home News Reports 'Brave' comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

The comedian who had bowed and posted an apology within no time after some mere warnings by Shiv Sena workers, has tried to mock Kangana, who has stood resolute on her stand even after threats of violence and demolition of her property by the ruling party.

OpIndia Staff
Comedian tries to mock Kangana
Comedian Agrima Joshua- Actor Kangana Ranaut
429

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajut in June. Besides ad-hominem attacks, and threats of violence against Ranaut, even the state apparatus has been pushed into taking punitive action against the actor for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished her property in Mumbai, within just 24 hours of sticking a ‘stop work’ notice, in violation of a HC order that has prohibited such actions till September 30. Not to be deterred, the ‘Manikarnika’ star went on record warning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the move, stating that soon, his tyranny will come to an end.

While Kangana refuses to buckle under pressure, there is this assortment of ‘brave’ and woke comedians, who have taken to Twitter to mock the actress. Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua took to Twitter to mock Kangana by saying that she is one of chosen few women who are ‘Azaad’ (free) in the country. Joshua insinuated that Kangana enjoys special privileges in BJP ruled country as opposed to many other women who are otherwise penalised for support contrasting ideologies. The comedian was responding to Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry, who has himself indulged in slandering BJP and Hindus many times in the past.

Interestingly, comedian Agrima Joshua like many other woke comedians had earlier rushed to offer a very humble apology to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a clip of one of her performances mocking the Shiv Smarak, the memorial dedicated to the legendary Hindu monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara had gone viral on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

It is indeed an irony that the ‘woke’ comedian who had bowed and posted an apology within no time after some mere warnings by Shiv Sena workers, has tried to mock Kangana, who has stood resolute on her stand even after threats of violence and demolition of her property by the ruling party.

It’s more appalling how these leftist liberals who constantly pontificate about the need to oppose state power but rush in to mock and denigrate people who do that, just because they don’t share a common political ideology. They who otherwise do not even bat an eyelid when it comes to targetting BJP, constantly claim that the government is fascist and has no respect for freedom of expression, are mocking Kangana for using her freedom of expression.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance govt

Since the actor put out a tweet comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir becasue of the behaviour of the Mumbai Police, a nefarious attempt has been made by her detractors to project her criticism of the statement as ‘anti-Mumbai’.

A fierce debate was touched off after the ‘Queen’ actress compared India’s financial capital to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Shiv Sena leaders have issued threats of violence against the actress if she comes to Mumbai.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskangana ranaut news, Mumbai news, comedian mumbai
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Noida: Afzal, Gulzar and Sharafat threaten to kill Swaraj Singh after brutally beating him up for playing loudspeaker in temple

OpIndia Staff -
The accused including Afzal, Gulzar and Sharafat threatened to kill the victim if he played loudspeaker in the temple again.
Read more
News Reports

Rafale fighter jets formally inducted in Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base in the presence of French defence minister

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh formally hands over the Rafale fighter jets to Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base
Read more
News Reports

Ottawa-based think tank’s report on Khalistan extremism says Pakistan’s ‘geopolitical project’ is now a top terrorist threat to India and Canada

OpIndia Staff -
Prominent Canadian think tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute's report says Khalistan 'movement' is a geopolitical project developed and nurtured by Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more
OpIndia Explains

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'
Read more
News Reports

BMC issues notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal construction, gives seven days time to respond

OpIndia Staff -
After demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office, BMC issues notice to Manish Malhotra for his house located in the same area
Read more
Opinions

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians
Read more
News Reports

Indian economy shows signs of recovery as exports go up by 13% in the first week of September

OpIndia Staff -
With the reopening of the economy in the country, Indian export to China was highest during the first week of September
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,444FollowersFollow
321,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com