Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajut in June. Besides ad-hominem attacks, and threats of violence against Ranaut, even the state apparatus has been pushed into taking punitive action against the actor for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished her property in Mumbai, within just 24 hours of sticking a ‘stop work’ notice, in violation of a HC order that has prohibited such actions till September 30. Not to be deterred, the ‘Manikarnika’ star went on record warning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the move, stating that soon, his tyranny will come to an end.

While Kangana refuses to buckle under pressure, there is this assortment of ‘brave’ and woke comedians, who have taken to Twitter to mock the actress. Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua took to Twitter to mock Kangana by saying that she is one of chosen few women who are ‘Azaad’ (free) in the country. Joshua insinuated that Kangana enjoys special privileges in BJP ruled country as opposed to many other women who are otherwise penalised for support contrasting ideologies. The comedian was responding to Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry, who has himself indulged in slandering BJP and Hindus many times in the past.

Azaad sirf @KanganaTeam hai is desh mein. Sach bola madam aapne. https://t.co/deXxVciDxd — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) September 9, 2020

Interestingly, comedian Agrima Joshua like many other woke comedians had earlier rushed to offer a very humble apology to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a clip of one of her performances mocking the Shiv Smarak, the memorial dedicated to the legendary Hindu monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara had gone viral on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

It is indeed an irony that the ‘woke’ comedian who had bowed and posted an apology within no time after some mere warnings by Shiv Sena workers, has tried to mock Kangana, who has stood resolute on her stand even after threats of violence and demolition of her property by the ruling party.

It’s more appalling how these leftist liberals who constantly pontificate about the need to oppose state power but rush in to mock and denigrate people who do that, just because they don’t share a common political ideology. They who otherwise do not even bat an eyelid when it comes to targetting BJP, constantly claim that the government is fascist and has no respect for freedom of expression, are mocking Kangana for using her freedom of expression.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance govt

Since the actor put out a tweet comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir becasue of the behaviour of the Mumbai Police, a nefarious attempt has been made by her detractors to project her criticism of the statement as ‘anti-Mumbai’.

A fierce debate was touched off after the ‘Queen’ actress compared India’s financial capital to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Shiv Sena leaders have issued threats of violence against the actress if she comes to Mumbai.