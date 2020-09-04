Kangana Ranaut gives befitting reply to Congress troll who called her BJP stooge

A day after Kangana Ranaut slammed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for ‘openly threatening’ her not to come to Mumbai, several Congress trolls have hit out at the actress. Ranaut had said that Mumbai seemed like ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’, implying the veiled threat by a leader from the ruling party in the state.

On Friday, a well known Congress troll, Sanjukta Basu, came to Raut’s rescue by labelling the actress as a ‘BJP stooge’. She tweeted, “People asking why right-wing is not outraging against Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai like PoK comment but outraged against Aamir Khan. Isn’t it simple? Aamir’s comment was a criticism of Hindutva violence against minorities. Kangana is playing BJP stooge attacking Maharashtra govt.”

BJP stooge ha ha , I have denied BJP ticket twice, I am Kangana Ranaut my popularity and yearly income is far more than many successful Ministers and politicians, why not sometimes use your intellect Madam intellectual 🙂… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Slamming the Congress troll for her insidious remarks, Kangana Ranaut informed that she had rejected election ticket from the BJP on two occasions. The accomplished actress wrote, “BJP stooge ha ha , I have denied BJP ticket twice, I am Kangana Ranaut…My popularity and yearly income (are) far more than many successful Ministers and politicians…Why not sometimes use your intellect, Madam intellectual?”

Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to POK

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia’. Responding to his remarks, she had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.