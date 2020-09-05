Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home Government and Policy France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyOpinions
Updated:

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

There is a lesson here for policymakers, the media and the general public. The virus has hit us hard, but on many counts, our performance has been stellar.

Abhishek Banerjee
France vs Gujarat: India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored
Coronavirus (Image credit: India TV News)
4

Even at the best of times, the world finds it hard to give enough credit to India. These are the worst of times. The United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus. This is not a time when people are in a mood to give credit to India. This is a time when the rest of the world is raw, licking its wounds and at some level, hoping for a terrible tragedy in India to boost their bruised ego.

Let me show you this headline, from British media:

Article from Independent

Horror story of virus mismanagement

As this headline makes clear, at the time this was written, on March 13, India’s death toll from the virus stood at: ONE!

- Advertisement -

Some people were surely in a hurry to write India off.

But if they were looking for bodies piling up in the streets, it didn’t happen. But the virus didn’t go away either. The pandemic kept making its way through India’s vast population. In the last few days, the headlines have become dire.

Highest ever, highest anywhere in the world, fastest growing…

The headlines keep coming as the world watches India slowly make headway to displacing the United States and Brazil from the top of the global Coronavirus table. One of these countries is the most powerful in the world. Both of them have a population that is below a quarter of India.

And domestic media has been lapping it all up. But how is India really doing? What is behind the “highest anywhere in the world” figure of 80,000 cases per day?

Well, for one, there is testing. India is testing at a capacity that is unmatched anywhere in the world. Regularly doing close to 12 lakh tests per day. For comparison, the highest the US ever did was 9.3 lakh tests in a day.

The COVID graph of the USA

Did I mention that the United States has a population only around one quarter of India?

As the same page from Johns Hopkins University will explain, the meaningful figure to watch is the percentage of tests that come back positive. For India, it is currently around 7.5%. For the United States, it is 5.5 – 6%. The comfort level for the WHO is a rate of 5% or less for 14 straight days.

So are we really that far? And does India really have the world’s fastest growing covid pandemic?

The Positive Rate

As you can see, most of South America is in deep red when it comes to share of test positives. In Mexico, it is 49.6%. That’s almost half. In Argentina, it is 55%. More than half! What about Brazil? Don’t ask because they don’t provide data. It’s 18% in Indonesia, 13% in South Africa, 9% in Spain and so on.

Does anyone seriously believe that the pandemic is growing faster in India than countries which are reporting 50-55% test positive rate?

Let’s not blame India because much of the rest of the world has adopted a “don’t ask don’t tell” policy towards the Coronavirus.

The test positive rate is only a beginning. There are two other crucial metrics on which India is delivering a superstar like performance.

These are recovery rate and mortality rate.

If you get the Coronavirus, wouldn’t you like to know if you will recover? Would you like to know if you are going to die? Sounds kind of important, right?

India’s recovery rate now stands at 77%. In other words, over 3/4 of people who got the virus have already recovered. How is the rest of the world doing?

Did you know that in France, just 87,000 of the 3 lakh people who caught Coronavirus have recovered so far? That’s not even 30%.

COVID metrics of France

Why pick France? For one, it is a highly developed Western European nation. Second, the healthcare system in France is ranked #1 in the whole world.

So let us go head to head with France and see how we match up.

France has a population of 67 million people. Gujarat has a population of 6.3 crore people. So how does France match up against Gujarat?

Yesterday, France reported 7000 cases of Coronavirus. Gujarat reported 1300 cases. So right off the bat, Gujarat scores over the country with allegedly the best healthcare system in the world.

In terms of total cases, Gujarat has reported 1 lakh cases and France has reported 3 lakh cases.

What about the recovery rate? Gujarat has a recovery rate of about 81%. And France has a recovery rate of 29%.

What about mortality? Gujarat has a mortality rate of 3%, with a total of 3000 deaths. In contrast, France has reported 30,000 deaths. Literally 10 times the number. That’s not happy news on any side, but surely we can notice that one number is 10 times bigger than the other.

In terms of test positives, France is currently at 3.6% and Gujarat at 1.7%. In other words, Gujarat is testing at a much higher volume than France.

Let us take a moment to absorb this information. Going head to head with France, Gujarat is ahead on every metric. And not just a little bit ahead. Miles ahead. They say France has the best healthcare in the world. And if eminent journalists like Rajdeep Sardesai are to be believed, Gujarat is among our worst-performing states when it comes to healthcare.

So if our “worst” are so much better than the best in the world, could we be doing that badly?

This is not just the case with Gujarat. Many other states have similarly amazing records when you go head to head with European countries. Most of our big states have populations comparable to major Western European nations.

There is a lesson here for policymakers, the media and the general public. The virus has hit us hard, but on many counts, our performance has been stellar. Our healthcare system doesn’t have even a fraction of the funding and facilities that a country like France would have. But in time of the disaster, we pulled it together and performed in a way that beats pretty much everyone else.

Our recovery rate is sky high. Our mortality rate is super low.

We are testing on a scale bigger than what anyone can imagine. Our India and we should be proud of it.

We can deliver on a scale that other nations can only dream of.

The lesson for policymakers? With a handful of exceptions, end all the lockdowns: we have done well enough.

The lesson for media and people? End unnecessary pessimism. Let’s get to work restoring our economy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more

Chennai: 10 acres of Temple land restored by Collector after encroachment by local mosque committee, mystery over pond continues to persist

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ten acres of land belonging to the Arulmigu Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple at Virugambakkam locality in Chennai has been recovered

How National Education Policy 2020, approved by Modi govt, has conceptualized a new paradigm of higher education in India

Government and Policy Dr. Dinamani -
This paradigm shift through NEP has been propelled by the need to remove some of the existing anomalies in the Indian Education system

While Indian Government maintains a strong stance against Rohingyas, ‘Rohingya Football Club’ comes up in Hyderabad and elsewhere

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rohingya Football Club, Rohingya Football Academy and Rfohingya FC Kishanbagh are three teams of Rohingyas in Hyderabad.

BJP worker dies while in police custody: Here is what BJP alleges, what the family wants and how the police defending itself

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After BJP worker Anupkumar Roy died in police custody in West Bengal, family and BJP has accused TMC of using police to kill rivals

Recently Popular

News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
Media

Reporter saying ‘F**king M***rch*d’ goes viral, Republic TV clarifies: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A clip has gone viral on the internet earlier today in which a reporter was heard uttering derogatory words while reporting news on Republic TV.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more
News Reports

‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the 'movie mafia'.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
Politics

The tirade continues: Now, Mumbai Mayor says actress Kangana Ranaut is a ‘gift of Kans Mama’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Showik, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, to be arrested, had confessed to procuring drugs on the instructions of his sister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, a five-member team of NCB raided the house of Rhea Chakraborty and her car, phone, and laptop were searched
Read more
Politics

Two Democrat Mayors change residence after Antifa mobs reach their homes, blame Trump instead of cracking down on rioters

OpIndia Staff -
Democrat mayors from Portland and St. Louis had to shift their home as the Antifa mob continued to hound them outside their residences
Read more
News Reports

We were assured of a safe stay in Jaipur by Priyanka Ji, we feel safe here in Rajasthan: Dr Kafeel Khan after his release

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Kafeel Khan thanked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party for supporting him.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against former BSP minister for making communally sensitive remarks

OpIndia Staff -
The former minister was earlier accused of beating his wife and holding her captive inside their house.
Read more
News Reports

Gauhati High Court lifts Assam police’s ban on Assamese TV show Begum Jaan, which allegedly promoted ‘love jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
Gauhati High Court accepted Rengoni TV's argument that rules were not followed while banning the shor Begum Jaan by Assam police
Read more
News Reports

Chennai: 10 acres of Temple land restored by Collector after encroachment by local mosque committee, mystery over pond continues to persist

OpIndia Staff -
Ten acres of land belonging to the Arulmigu Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple at Virugambakkam locality in Chennai has been recovered
Read more
News Reports

Court grants bail to radical Islamist and Newslaundry ‘journalist’ Sharjeel Usmani based on ‘good academic record’

OpIndia Staff -
Granting bail to AMU student Sharjeel Usmani, an Aigharh court said that he has good academic record and written many articles
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
444,976FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com