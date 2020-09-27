Sunday, September 27, 2020
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh: Daughter registers a complaint against father for 'cheating' her in Ludo game
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Daughter registers a complaint against father for ‘cheating’ her in Ludo game

The girl said that her father defeating her tokens in Ludo were breach of trust.

OpIndia Staff
A young woman files a complaint against her father for losing in a Ludo game/ Image Source: Zeenews
230

A game of Ludo has has now caused distress to a family in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh after the 24-year-old daughter reached a family court to file a complaint against her own father for cheating in Ludo, reports ANI.

The young woman approached a family court after she was defeated several times in Ludo games by her father in Bhopal. It all began when the young woman, her two siblings and their father started playing the board game during the coronavirus lockdown.

After losing a game, the young woman developed bitterness against her father. The resentment increased over time after the father defeated her in subsequent games. The family had to undergo counselling sessions to resolve the issue.

“A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens (goti) and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn’t expect to be defeated by him,” said Sarita Rajani, family court counsellor.

- Advertisement -

Rajani added, “Nowadays, children are unable to endure defeat which is why such cases come up. They need to learn to accept defeat which is as important as winning”.

The family counsellor added that the 24-year-old girl was counselled four times till now and the situation is improving. We will find a positive solution, she added.

However, Rajani said the girl, who is currently pursuing her studies, did not share her feelings with her family and decided to seek counselling about the matter.

Sarita Rajani revealed that the girl did have a mother and she is the youngest of three siblings.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.
Read more
News Reports

Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over farm bills and ‘insensitivity of govt to Punjabi and Sikh issues’

OpIndia Staff -
After farm bills were passed, Akali leader and union food processing minister had resigned from the government in protest
Read more

PM Modi calls for an expanded role of India in the United Nations: Here are the 7 key highlights of his speech at the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi raised questions over the handling of the coronavirus crisis by the United Nations during his speech at UNGA

Bollywood drug scandal coverage by media saves liberals the blushes as Bharat Bandh becomes a mega flop

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Ironically, one thing that saved liberals the blushes due to flop Bharat Bandh was same Bollywood coverage they had been mocking

Kerala terrorist convicted, was one of the few Indians to receive tough ISIS battle training in Iraq to wage Jihad: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Subahani Haja Moideen, who was arrested by NIA in October 2016, had fought for ISIS in Iraq and was entrusted with the responsibility of building a sprawling ISIS network in India

Despite rhetoric, Bharat Band supported by Congress fails to impress, Indian Railways see no impact on train operations, movements see increase

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railways saw an increase in freight volume during the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations compared to the previous day

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.
Read more
News Reports

Former union minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away, PM Modi tweets condolences

OpIndia Staff -
A close confidante of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jaswant Singh played an important role in strengthening BJP’s position in Rajasthan.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Daughter registers a complaint against father for ‘cheating’ her in Ludo game

OpIndia Staff -
After losing a game, the young woman developed bitterness against her father. The resentment increased over time after the father defeated her in subsequent games.
Read more
Politics

Here is how senators and Joe Biden reacted to Donald Trump announcing Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump formally announces Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump has formally announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over farm bills and ‘insensitivity of govt to Punjabi and Sikh issues’

OpIndia Staff -
After farm bills were passed, Akali leader and union food processing minister had resigned from the government in protest
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi calls for an expanded role of India in the United Nations: Here are the 7 key highlights of his speech at the...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi raised questions over the handling of the coronavirus crisis by the United Nations during his speech at UNGA
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police to seize vehicles of media houses chasing celebrities summoned for questioning after more channels join the car chase race

OpIndia Staff -
As channels that had mocked other channels for 'media circus' start chasing cars of celebrities, Mumbai Police decide to end the menace
Read more
News Reports

NCB’s questions to actor Deepika Padukone in the Bollywood drug mafia probe accessed by media, was grilled in three phases

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone in the interrogation which lasted for 5 hours, accepted being part of the Whatsapp group
Read more
News Reports

Deepika Padukone confesses to NCB of being a part of drug chats Whatsapp group: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The legal hassle is likely to increase for Deepika Padukone after she admitted to having drugs-related conversation with her manager Karishma Prakash.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,964FollowersFollow
17,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com