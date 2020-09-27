Madhya Pradesh: Daughter registers a complaint against father for ‘cheating’ her in Ludo game

A game of Ludo has has now caused distress to a family in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh after the 24-year-old daughter reached a family court to file a complaint against her own father for cheating in Ludo, reports ANI.

The young woman approached a family court after she was defeated several times in Ludo games by her father in Bhopal. It all began when the young woman, her two siblings and their father started playing the board game during the coronavirus lockdown.

After losing a game, the young woman developed bitterness against her father. The resentment increased over time after the father defeated her in subsequent games. The family had to undergo counselling sessions to resolve the issue.

“A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens (goti) and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn’t expect to be defeated by him,” said Sarita Rajani, family court counsellor.

Rajani added, “Nowadays, children are unable to endure defeat which is why such cases come up. They need to learn to accept defeat which is as important as winning”.

The family counsellor added that the 24-year-old girl was counselled four times till now and the situation is improving. We will find a positive solution, she added.

However, Rajani said the girl, who is currently pursuing her studies, did not share her feelings with her family and decided to seek counselling about the matter.

Sarita Rajani revealed that the girl did have a mother and she is the youngest of three siblings.