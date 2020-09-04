Democrat party mayors in Portland and St. Louis had to abandon their home after a legion of “Antifa” demonstrators gathered outside their homes, protesting against the elected officials.

After putting up with the demonstrators for some time now, the Democrat Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, communicated to his neighbours that he has decided to move out of his residence after a series of demonstrations targeting his building. The decision came a day after hundreds of “Antifa” protesters gathered outside the residence of the Mayor in upscale Pearl District of Portland, Oregon, setting off fireworks and defacing the building with graffiti and damaging its windows. According to the reports, one of the protesters also hurled an inflammatory substance inside the condo, after which the police took charge of the situation, arresting 19 demonstrators.

“I sincerely apologise for the damage caused to our home and the terror that you all had to witness and experience because of my position,” Wheeler wrote in the letter, according to a report published in The Oregonian. Defending his move to shift out of the residence, he added that it would be ‘best for him and everyone else’s safety and peace’.

Wheeler is not the only one dogged by the anti-fascist protesters. A large number of elected officials such as the mayors of Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh and St. Louis, have been facing persistent protests from the demonstrators outside their respective residences.

- Advertisement -

Spooked by the persistent hounding by the protesters, the mayor of the St. Louis decided to temporarily shift her residence, St. Louis-Post dispatch read. The mayor on Wednesday confirmed that she and her husband are currently living in a different apartment for the last two months.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said that the decision to temporarily shift to the new residence was taken to dissuade the protesters from gathering around their official residence and causing grave inconvenience for the neighbours.

Krewson is one among the many mayors who had to grapple with the demonstrators swarming around their homes in the wake of protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd, who is Black, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

US President Trump posted a tweet in solidarity with Portland mayor, saying despite being nice and respectable towards the protesters, the looters, anarchists and agitators have treated him horribly, claiming that criminals only understand the language of strength.

Mayor Wheeler just got harassed out of his own home in Portland by so-called “friendly protesters”. The Anarchists, Agitators and Looters treat him HORRIBLY, even though he is so nice and respectful to them. Criminals only understand strength! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Democrat mayors blame US President Donald Trump for the Antifa protesters swarming their residences

Hitting out at the Democrat mayors, US President also tweeted that his administration will do everything in its power to prevent “weak mayors and lawless cities” from receiving Federal dollars while allowing anarchists to harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. Trump said that he is issuing a notice to them.

My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We’re putting them on notice today. @RussVought45 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

However, instead of calling out the perversity of the protesters, who have staged violent and often uncontrollable demonstrations outside his house, Wheeler instead mounted an attack on the US president, claiming the US president is threatening to withdraw funds at a time when the Americans are reliant on the safety net dollars to tide themselves over the coronavirus pandemic.

Once again, only progressive communities with democratic Mayors, which he labels “anarchist jurisdictions” – including Portland – are targeted.



This is a new low, even for this president. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 3, 2020

Slamming Donald Trump, the mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, said that the attack against the Democrat mayors by the American President is attempt to distract attention from the bungled handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

This is the latest attempt to distract from the fact that COVID-19 has infected over 6 million Americans, killed 185,000 people, and destroyed the American economy.



The only anarchy zone in America, where the rule of law is disregarded, is at the White House. https://t.co/5NxUw6gGKU — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) September 3, 2020

New york Mayor threatened the American President with a lawsuit, saying Donald Trump is trying to recover the losses from his mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and making unconstitutional and political threat against them.

While @realDonaldTrump spent this year hiding from COVID-19, New York City led the fight back.



Now we’re trying to recover and he’s making unconstitutional, political threats against us.



Mr. President, we’ll see you in court. We’ve beaten you there before and we’ll do it again. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 3, 2020

While the Democrat mayors were hounded and relentlessly pursued by the ‘Antifa’ protesters, leading several of them to change their residences, the elected officials have been cravenly tight-lipped against the mob, pinning the blame on the US President and exculpating the violent demonstrators.