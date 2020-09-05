Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home News Reports Book published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR glorifies the chief architects of...
News Reports
Updated:

Book published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR glorifies the chief architects of Moplah Massacre, that resulted in genocide of Hindus, as ‘martyrs’

It is intriguing how the book skips around Haji's critical role in the Moplah Massacre. Haji fancied himself the ‘Sultan of Eranad’ and was eventually put to death.

OpIndia Staff
Moplah Massacre
Image Credit: The Sunday guardian
75

A ‘Dictionary of Martyrs’ published by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research eulogises the Islamic genocidal maniacs responsible for the Moplah Massacre and refers to the campaign of genocide against Hindus as a ‘rebellion’. Variankunnath Kunhamad Haji and Ali Musliyar, the chief architects of the Moplah Massacre, are deemed to be martyrs by the book published. The book was published in 2019.

Collage of screengrabs from the document

The book says of Ali Musliyar, “Born in Nellikottu amsom in Eranad, distt. Malappuram, Kerala; s/o Kunju Moideen Sahib and Amina; Education at Ponnani, higher education at Mecca. Scholar in Islamic History, Shariat and Theology. Chief quasi at Kavaratti Island. Chief Musaliar of Tirurangadi Mosque in 1907. Great orator; organized Madrasas in different parts of Malabar; wide following in many parts of south Malabar; the most influential leader of the Khilafat movement.”

It adds, “In search of a Khilafat leader police in full uniform entered Tirurangadi Mosque and this aroused religious passion. Ali Musaliar accompanied by followers reached the police station to release the arrested Khilafat leaders. Police opened fire and killed hundreds of volunteers. The rebellion began on 21 August 1921 and spread to Eranad, Valluvanad and Ponnani taluks. Martial Law was declared. Gurkha Regiment was rushed to Malabar. Tirurangadi mosque was seized and rebels were flushed out. Ali Musaliar and followers surrendered and after trial he was sent to gallows. Executed by hanging on 17 February 1922.”

The book conveniently skips around the fact that the Khilafat Movement led directly to the creation of Pakistan. And therefore, glorifying the leaders of the Khilafat as ‘martyrs’ is shocking indiscretion. Similarly, Variankunnath Kunhamad Haji is also glorified in the book. It says of him, “Born in Nellikottu in Eranad, South Malabar, Kerala; s/o. Moideen Haji and Aminakutty Hajjumma. A close associate and relative of Ali Musaliar, an important rebel Mappila leader, he and his father were exiled to Mecca for a short period for anti-government activities.”

- Advertisement -

It stated further, “Thereafter they came back, but continued with their anti-Britis demeanour. He became a significant Khilafat leader in Majeri and Nilambur, and led an attack on the British army at Kallamala, as well as on the Gudalur Police Training Camp. He also proclaimed himself a ruler in the area, paralyzing the British administration there for a short period. But Haji was captured from Kallamoola in January 1922, and after a summary trial at Martial Law Court, shot dead on 20 January 1922.”

It is intriguing how the book skips around Haji’s critical role in the Moplah Massacre. Haji fancied himself the ‘Sultan of Eranad’ and was eventually put to death. He is, in fact, considered the ‘Father of the Moplah Riots’. He ran a parallel government for more than a half year before it was crushed by the British.

What the book calls a ‘rebellion’ was, in reality, a campaign of Jihad against Hindus. The estimated Hindu deaths of the ethnic cleansing in Moplah massacre tantamount to somewhere around 10,000 and it is believed that as many a 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the massacre. The number of Hindu Temples that were destroyed in the genocide is speculated to be a hundred. Forcible conversion of Hindus were rampant and unspeakable atrocities were poured upon Hindus.

Babasaheb Ambedkar in his book, Pakistan or the Partition of India, described the Moplah Massacre in the following manner: “The blood-curdling atrocities committed by the Moplas in Malabar against the Hindus were indescribable. All over Southern India, a wave of horrified feeling had spread among the Hindus of every shade of opinion, which was intensified when certain Khilafat leaders were so misguided as to pass resolutions of “congratulations to the Moplas on the brave fight they were conducting for the sake of religion”.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAli Musliyar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Crime

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim
Read more

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

Media OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair

18 out of 20 members of Facebook’s new ‘oversight board’ meant to ‘regulate content’ linked to George Soros: Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
90 per cent of new Facebook oversight board to regulate content have links to liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros.

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
Media

Reporter saying ‘F**king M***rch*d’ goes viral, Republic TV clarifies: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A clip has gone viral on the internet earlier today in which a reporter was heard uttering derogatory words while reporting news on Republic TV.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail to rape accused to marry the victim

OpIndia Staff -
An accused in a rape case was granted two-months bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to marry his victim
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

Book published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR glorifies the chief architects of Moplah Massacre, that resulted in genocide of Hindus, as ‘martyrs’

OpIndia Staff -
A 'Dictionary of Martyrs' published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR eulogises Islamic genocidal maniacs behind Moplah Massacre
Read more
Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Crime

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Caretaker and Devotees of Panchbakhtar Mahadev temple in Jammu protest against the construction of multilayer parking and commercial complex on the temple land

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu temple devotees and caretaker accuses administration of grabbing temple land to build parking and commercial complex
Read more
Opinions

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?
Read more
News Reports

California Legislature passes bill lowering criminal penalty for LGBT adults who have sexual relations with minors

OpIndia Staff -
New bill passed in California to preventgay adults who sodomise or perform oral sex with minors from registered as sex offenders
Read more
News Reports

UP government orders inquiry into the construction of SP leader Azam Khan’s dream project Ala Hazrat Haj House in Ghaziabad

OpIndia Staff -
The National Green Tribunal, in February 2018, sealed the Ala Hazrat Haj house due to lack of a Sewage Treatment Plant
Read more
Fact-Check

Old tweet by Saba Naqvi that peddled fake news about ‘Brahmin Sambar powder’ goes viral: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
'Brahmin Sambar powder' is not manufactured by a company run by Hindus, it is made by a company owned by Muslims
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,181FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com