Monday, September 14, 2020
Donald Trump agrees to debate Joe Biden in a podcast with Joe Rogan

Known for his unapologetic and straightforward podcasts, Joe Rogan has interviewed several high profile politicians on his podcast, including 2020 presidential aspirants Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang.

Donald Trump, President of the United States has agreed to debate Joe Biden in a podcast with Joe Rogan. While replying to a quoted-tweet of MMA fighter Tim Kennedy, President Trump wrote “I Do!” confirming his approval for a 4-hour long debate between the incumbent president and the challenger for the upcoming 2020 elections.

Donald Trump confirms he is willing to debate Joe Biden with Joe Rogan as moderator

In his tweet, Kennedy talked about a podcast with Joe Rogan in which Rogan offered to moderate a debate between Biden and Trump. “It would be for four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?” he added.

Joe Rogan has more than 9.5 million subscribers on his podcast channel on YouTube. Known for his unapologetic and straightforward podcasts, he has interviewed several high profile politicians on his podcast, including 2020 presidential aspirants Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang.

In his podcast, Rogan said that he would prefer to vote for Trump over Biden but later clarified that he is not a supporter of Donald Trump. He has also questioned Biden’s mental health. He said, “The news media on the left has completely ignored all of these Biden speeches that clearly show some kind of cognitive decline.”

Earlier, Joe Rogan had endorsed Bernie Sanders for the presidency, which was proudly advertised by the Sanders campaign. But sections of the Sanders supporter-base had slammed the campaign for accepting the endorsement of someone they considered transphobic.

