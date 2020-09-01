US President Donald Trump on the 31st of August fired back at the mainstream media in the country after journalists of the media-Democrat establishment across the country justified and whitewashed the violence unleashed by left-wing mobs and Antifa for weeks. The riots took a turn for the worse over the past week after a Trump supporter was murdered and two Antifa goons were shot dead in a separate incident.

On Monday, Donald trump was questioned about Kyle Rittenhouse who had recently shot three Antifa rioters recently after he was attacked and chased by the left-wing mob. Videos from the incident show that Antifa rioters had chased Kyle Rittenhouse first and attacked him physically when he ultimately fired from his gun in what appears to be an act of self defence.

Videos also show that one of the Antifa goons was trying to sneak up on Kyle Rittenhouse with a gun in his hand, presumably to shoot him dead, when the 17-year old fired at him injuring his hand. However, the mainstream media has proceeded to ignore all the evidence at hand and squarely blamed the young man for the violence.

Donald Trump was questioned regarding the incident on Monday. “I guess he was in very big trouble,” Trump answered. “He would have been, he probably would have been killed. But it’s under – it’s under investigation,” he added. He also said that the 17-year old was trying to get away from the mob, which he was as the videos showed, and said that the mob of Antifa goons “violently attacked him”, which they did.

The CNN journalist attending the press conference asked whether Donald Trump would condemn his own supporters who she believes contributed to the violence. This was after CNN journalists have regularly justified the looting, arson and violence across Democrat-controlled cities. The US President responded in characteristic fashion.

Donald Trump said, “I understand that they had large numbers of people that were supporters but it was a peaceful protest. And paint is a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets. Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman and killed him. Not with paint, but with a bullet. I think it’s disgraceful.”

The US President was referring to the incident in Portland where one of his supporters was murdered during the violent riots in the city that has been underway for months. The murder occurred after Mayor Ted Wheeler had refused to accept Trump’s offer of federal law enforcement to quell the anarchy in the streets.

Donald trump also called out the Democrat establishment for justifying and inciting the riots. “For months, Joe Biden has given moral aid and comfort to the vandals, repeating the monstrous lie that these were peaceful protests.” Joe Biden, meanwhile, has not yet explicitly condemned Antifa and the left-wing mobs for unleashing violence across the country.