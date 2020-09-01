Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News Reports 'Your supporters shot a young gentleman and killed him,' Donald Trump tells CNN after...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Your supporters shot a young gentleman and killed him,’ Donald Trump tells CNN after his supporter was murdered during Antifa riots

The CNN journalist attending the press conference asked whether Donald Trump would condemn his own supporters who she believes contributed to the violence.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump slammed CNN for their support to left-wing mobs
Image Credit: Yahoo
4

US President Donald Trump on the 31st of August fired back at the mainstream media in the country after journalists of the media-Democrat establishment across the country justified and whitewashed the violence unleashed by left-wing mobs and Antifa for weeks. The riots took a turn for the worse over the past week after a Trump supporter was murdered and two Antifa goons were shot dead in a separate incident.

On Monday, Donald trump was questioned about Kyle Rittenhouse who had recently shot three Antifa rioters recently after he was attacked and chased by the left-wing mob. Videos from the incident show that Antifa rioters had chased Kyle Rittenhouse first and attacked him physically when he ultimately fired from his gun in what appears to be an act of self defence.

Videos also show that one of the Antifa goons was trying to sneak up on Kyle Rittenhouse with a gun in his hand, presumably to shoot him dead, when the 17-year old fired at him injuring his hand. However, the mainstream media has proceeded to ignore all the evidence at hand and squarely blamed the young man for the violence.

Donald Trump was questioned regarding the incident on Monday. “I guess he was in very big trouble,” Trump answered. “He would have been, he probably would have been killed. But it’s under – it’s under investigation,” he added. He also said that the 17-year old was trying to get away from the mob, which he was as the videos showed, and said that the mob of Antifa goons “violently attacked him”, which they did.

- Advertisement -

The CNN journalist attending the press conference asked whether Donald Trump would condemn his own supporters who she believes contributed to the violence. This was after CNN journalists have regularly justified the looting, arson and violence across Democrat-controlled cities. The US President responded in characteristic fashion.

Donald Trump said, “I understand that they had large numbers of people that were supporters but it was a peaceful protest. And paint is a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets. Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman and killed him. Not with paint, but with a bullet. I think it’s disgraceful.”

The US President was referring to the incident in Portland where one of his supporters was murdered during the violent riots in the city that has been underway for months. The murder occurred after Mayor Ted Wheeler had refused to accept Trump’s offer of federal law enforcement to quell the anarchy in the streets.

Donald trump also called out the Democrat establishment for justifying and inciting the riots. “For months, Joe Biden has given moral aid and comfort to the vandals, repeating the monstrous lie that these were peaceful protests.” Joe Biden, meanwhile, has not yet explicitly condemned Antifa and the left-wing mobs for unleashing violence across the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDonald Trump Kyle Rittenhouse
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘My uncle was slaughtered, we deserve to know who did this heinous act’: Suresh Raina appeals to Capt Amarinder Singh after attack leaves his...

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the murder of his father-in-law, Harpreet Singh Saggu conceded that it was a 'clear case of murder' and that the robbery was a staged event to deflect the attention from the murder angle.
Read more
Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma

Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were 'partially true' and was made under duress.

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Your supporters shot a young gentleman and killed him,’ Donald Trump tells CNN after his supporter was murdered during Antifa riots

OpIndia Staff -
Donald trump was questioned about Kyle Rittenhouse who had recently shot three Antifa rioters recently after he was attacked,
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

‘My uncle was slaughtered, we deserve to know who did this heinous act’: Suresh Raina appeals to Capt Amarinder Singh after attack leaves his...

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the murder of his father-in-law, Harpreet Singh Saggu conceded that it was a 'clear case of murder' and that the robbery was a staged event to deflect the attention from the murder angle.
Read more
Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber Heer Khan received videos from Pakistan, was connected to several extremist groups

OpIndia Staff -
According to Prayagraj Police, she was connected to several extremist groups and often received videos from Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Gaza conflict: Hamas announces ceasefire deal with Israel, in return for cash from Qatar and fuel for its powerplants: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached after mediation from a Qatari envoy.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress

OpIndia Staff -
Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were 'partially true' and was made under duress.
Read more
News Reports

Dharmasthala baby elephant ‘Shivani’ playing with water on her naming ceremony wins the Internet: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The baby elephant was born on July 1 at Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala has been named Shivani
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.
Read more
News Reports

Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions

OpIndia Staff -
Students reach exam centres as JEE main exams begin today, Covid-19 precautions being followed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,670FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com