Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News Reports Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India's...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

There are grave privacy issues associated with Chinese apps, which prompted the Indian government to ban numerous such apps. It is very possible that the data of all such users are at risk, which then has the potential to poser a grave threat to Indian national security.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese companies have invested heavily in Indian entertainment sector
Image Credit: DPA
13

Tensions between India and China are simmering at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh after clashes at Galwan Valley and more recently, on the intervening night between the 29th and 30th of August. Ever since the conflict began, the Indian Government has taken stern action against Chinese businesses operating in India. Towards that end, numerous Chinese apps were banned.

However, the wings of Chinese firms run deep in India and there are numerous sectors in which such firms have made significant investment in order to increase the influence of the Chinese government. Investments have been made in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps. In this report, we shall look into some of the investments that have been made by China in relevant sectors.

News aggregators

News and eBook app DailyHunt secured a $25 million funding in 2016 led by ByteDance, the same company that owns TikTok, an app that has been banned in India. With the investment, Bytedance founder & CEO Zhang Yiming joined the Board of Daily Hunt. In 2016, the news aggregator app had a user base of over 120 million app downloads and 28 million monthly active users reading approximately 4.5 billion pages.

Similarly, NewsDog, another news aggregator app, announced a $50 million Series C round in 2018 led by Chinese internet giant Tencent. It claimed to have over 50 million users. It provided its services in as many as 10 Indian languages. In addition, it established a platform ‘WeMedia’ where users could submit their own stories.

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone company, led a $25-million investment into Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. When the investment was made in 2016, Hungama boasted over 65 million monthly consumers across its music, video and movies platforms. At the time, it had partnerships with over 700 content creators and offered over 8,000 movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi and other Indian languages on its platform.

Gaana, a music streaming service, the largest in India, was the beneficiary of investment to the tune of $115 million led by Tencent. “With data prices so low, having easy access to crores of songs which are editorially curated and personally recommended is a better experience than piracy, where quality is unpredictable and selection is limited, Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana had said then. “We have penetrated only 5-6% of India. Over the next few years, we want to take this to 20-30%,” he said.

“As more affordable mobile data plans are driving smartphone penetration in India, we believe growth in the music streaming market will accelerate. By investing in and collaborating with Gaana, we look forward to bringing more innovation and better experiences to all Indian music lovers,” said Tencent President Martin Lau.

Tencent has made investment in another entertainment platform, MX Player, that offers playback as well as streaming services. In October 2019, it was announced that the platform had raised $110.8 million in financing led by Tencent. India is MX Player’s largest market, with 175 million monthly users until October 2019.

The case of Grindr

In March, it was reported that Chinese gaming giant Beijin Kunlun had agreed to sell its hugely popular gay dating app Grindr after the US administration deemed it to be a national security threat. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) told the Chinese company that its ownership of the site constituted a national security threat.

CFIUS expressed concern that the personal data of its close to 27 million users could be misused by the Chinese regime. It has been reported in the past that engineers in Beijing could access the personal data of Grindr users, including their private texts and HIV status. It is easy to see how such data could then be used to blackmail people.

Why should India be concerned?

It is widely recognised that Chinese companies often work as extended arms of the Chinese government. There are grave privacy issues associated with Chinese apps, which prompted the Indian government to ban numerous such apps. Even so, there are numerous apps with Chinese investments that often have users running into tens of millions. It is very possible that the data of all such users are at risk, which then has the potential to poser a grave threat to Indian national security.

The Indian Government has also taken steps to check Chinese influence in the Indian economy in recent times. However, there is still a lot that remains to be done and a concerted approach needs to be launched in order to curb the growing influence of Chinese firms in India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChinese investment in India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.
Read more
Interviews

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma
Read more

How can Facebook outsource responsibility to shady fact-checkers with no credibility? Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg questioning ideological bias

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Facebook for its political biases, asks it to be fair and neutral

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.

China accuses India of intruding into ‘its territory’ near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after The Hindu published a pro-China claim

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China blames India of violating its territorial integrity and issues veiled threats.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.
Read more
Interviews

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma
Read more
News Reports

How can Facebook outsource responsibility to shady fact-checkers with no credibility? Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg questioning ideological bias

OpIndia Staff -
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Facebook for its political biases, asks it to be fair and neutral
Read more
Interviews

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case
Read more
News Reports

‘You will not sh*t on us’: Czech mayor lambasts Chinese Foreign Minister after he threatens Czech speaker of dire consequences during his visit to...

OpIndia Staff -
China had earlier warned the Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil over his visit to Taiwan.
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: After Sunny Leone and Neha Kakkar, Shin Chan, the son of Doraemon in the merit list of another college

OpIndia Staff -
After actress Sunny Leone and singer Neha Kakkar, Japanese cartoon character Shin Chan makes it to the merit list of a WB college.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Priest molests a minor in Ahmedabad, shoots her nude video and forces her to convert to Christianity, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Gujarati daily Dainik Bhaskar, priest Gulabchand lured the minor girl who lived in Rabari Colony by making false pretences of love.
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more
News Reports

China accuses India of intruding into ‘its territory’ near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after The Hindu published a pro-China claim

OpIndia Staff -
China blames India of violating its territorial integrity and issues veiled threats.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,908FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com