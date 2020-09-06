Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports

Syed Salahuddin is the key mastermind on the attack on Pathankot air base in Punjab in 2016. He was recently spotted addressing a condolence meet of slain Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan in soup after document certifies Syed Salahuddin as ISI agent
Syed Salahuddin (Image Courtesy: Eur Asian Times)
38

In a major development, the Indian security agencies have recovered a crucial piece of document that linked the Pakistani Intelligence to the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

As reported by Times of India, the document is issued by the Directorate of Intelligence in Islamabad and certifies Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as the “bonafide official working with the ISI”. The document, valid until December 31 this year, bears the name and signature of the Director Wajahat Ali Khan. 

“It is certified that Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Ameer Hizbul Mujahideen, is working with Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad. He is bona fide official of this department,” the document emphasised. Specifying his vehicle as a Toyota Land Cruiser V-8 Black, the crucial piece of evidence states that Salahuddin has a security clearance and hence should not be stopped ‘unnecessarily.’

Copy of the letter (Photo Credits: Times of India)

This document is issued on 20th September 2019 in Islamabad and is valid up to 31st December 2020. Salahuddin was recently spotted addressing a condolence meet of slain Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Pakistan in fear of being blacklisted by FATF

- Advertisement -

The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country. The review, scheduled on September 14, may see Pakistan ‘blacklisted’ for terror financing. Since three votes are required to prevent blacklisting, Pakistan is trying to woo Malayasia, Turkey and China. To avoid financial sanctions, the Islambic Republic has recently took some measures to show its supposed fight against terrorism. One of them included the issuance of a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) that ‘restricted’ the movement of 88 designated terrorists, sheltered by the country.

Salahuddin operates in India through NGOs and charities

Syed Salahuddin is the key mastermind on the attack on Pathankot air base in Punjab in 2016. Born in 1946, Salahuddin is a graduate from the SP College in Srinagar and a Post Graduate in Political Science from the Kashmir University in 1971. He had contested Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in 1987 from Amirakadal constituency on a Muslim United Front ticket but lost.

The Hizbul terrorist also operates the United Jihad Council (UJC) that serves as an umbrella organisation for other radical Islamist groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. As per reports, Salahuddin works in India via proxy NGOs and ISI-backed charities such as Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART). The Hizbul terrorist uses these organisations for recruitment by offering financial benefits to the newly-hired terrorists. Interestingly, JKART has its headquarters in Rawalpindi and branches in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and others. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier filed cases against Salahuddin and 11 other accused in a case related to terror financing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssyed salahuddin, syed salahuddin isi official
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Culture and History Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Producer Guild of India issues open letter, says Sushant’s death being used as a ‘tool’ to defame the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
The Producer Guild of India said that the slandering must stop as it is painting the film industry as a terrible place
Read more
News Reports

Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times uses Congress rants to target India’s moves in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-affiliated mouthpiece Global Times claims that Modi government is facing a severe pressure from the Congress party
Read more
Politics

Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows, BJP calls it ‘conspiracy’ to harm the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Railway recruitment examinations for 3 categories to be conducted from December 15

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to conduct Railway Recruitment exams has been taken considering the successful conduct of the NEET-JEE examinations
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut goes on a misogynistic tirade against actress Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘haramkhor’

OpIndia Staff -
After threatening Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut abuses her, lies that she disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,388FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com