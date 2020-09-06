In a major development, the Indian security agencies have recovered a crucial piece of document that linked the Pakistani Intelligence to the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

As reported by Times of India, the document is issued by the Directorate of Intelligence in Islamabad and certifies Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as the “bonafide official working with the ISI”. The document, valid until December 31 this year, bears the name and signature of the Director Wajahat Ali Khan.

“It is certified that Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Ameer Hizbul Mujahideen, is working with Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad. He is bona fide official of this department,” the document emphasised. Specifying his vehicle as a Toyota Land Cruiser V-8 Black, the crucial piece of evidence states that Salahuddin has a security clearance and hence should not be stopped ‘unnecessarily.’

Copy of the letter (Photo Credits: Times of India)

This document is issued on 20th September 2019 in Islamabad and is valid up to 31st December 2020. Salahuddin was recently spotted addressing a condolence meet of slain Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Pakistan in fear of being blacklisted by FATF

The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country. The review, scheduled on September 14, may see Pakistan ‘blacklisted’ for terror financing. Since three votes are required to prevent blacklisting, Pakistan is trying to woo Malayasia, Turkey and China. To avoid financial sanctions, the Islambic Republic has recently took some measures to show its supposed fight against terrorism. One of them included the issuance of a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) that ‘restricted’ the movement of 88 designated terrorists, sheltered by the country.

Salahuddin operates in India through NGOs and charities

Syed Salahuddin is the key mastermind on the attack on Pathankot air base in Punjab in 2016. Born in 1946, Salahuddin is a graduate from the SP College in Srinagar and a Post Graduate in Political Science from the Kashmir University in 1971. He had contested Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in 1987 from Amirakadal constituency on a Muslim United Front ticket but lost.

The Hizbul terrorist also operates the United Jihad Council (UJC) that serves as an umbrella organisation for other radical Islamist groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. As per reports, Salahuddin works in India via proxy NGOs and ISI-backed charities such as Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART). The Hizbul terrorist uses these organisations for recruitment by offering financial benefits to the newly-hired terrorists. Interestingly, JKART has its headquarters in Rawalpindi and branches in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and others. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier filed cases against Salahuddin and 11 other accused in a case related to terror financing.