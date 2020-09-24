As the Narcotics Control Burea (NCB) is sending summons to the big celebrities of Bollywood in relation to the ongoing investigation into an alleged drug syndicate in the industry, the media channels are racing against one another to report the ‘exclusive’ developments in the case.

In order to excel in this race, India Today caused an embarrassment to itself. The channel while reporting ‘exclusively’ on actress Deepika Padukone being served summon by the NCB ended up contradicting itself. India Today journalists had been chasing a car in Goa earlier in the day claiming that Padukone was inside the car and that she was leaving for Goa airport to reach Mumbai in order to be present before the NCB on September 25. However, a Twitter user who goes by the name @ModiBharosa spotted the contradictory reporting by the channel and shared the images of the update given by India Today earlier in the day and the latest update given by the channel on Padukone.

According to the latest updates provided by the channel itself, the actress is still in Goa and is expected to leave for Mumbai in around an hour. This means that India Today reporters were chasing a wrong car in Goa, believing that Deepika Padukone was travelling in it on the way to the airport.

India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who was earlier seen preaching about the “media trial” of Sushant Singh Rajput mysterious death case and had then invited the prime accused in the case actress Rhea Chakraborty for an ‘exclusive’ interview, yesterday posted a tweet weirdly insinuating that the NCB had asked Deepika Padukone to be present before the agency on September 25 when the farmers all over the country are supposed to protest.

So @deepikapadukone summoned on September 25 by @narcoticsbureau . Farmers all India protest on Sept 25. Samajh mein aaya?🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 23, 2020

- Advertisement -

Strangely, while Sardesai accused NCB of summoning the actress on September 25 to distract from the farmers protest, his own news channel has been chasing a car believing it to be Padukone’s.